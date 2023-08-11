Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show

Leeds restaurants: The 13 best places to eat according to Tripadvisor including Dastaan and Turtle Bay

They’ve been named the cream of the crop by Leeds diners.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 11th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

From a fine-dining hotel restaurant to a Middle Eastern street food vendor, these eateries are ranked the best in the city from hundreds of customer reviews on Tripadvisor.

If you’re struggling to choose where to dine out this weekend, here are the city’s 13 top-rated restaurants – and what customers have to say about their food.

Here are the best-rated restaurants in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews from customers

1. Best Leeds restaurants

Here are the best-rated restaurants in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews from customers Photo: National World

Photo Sales
"What an amazing restaurant, we came for a group event and were so well looked after it was a fantastic experience. The food was second to none, the wine pairing expertly chosen, the service outstanding, could not fault a single thing."

2. Dastaan, Adel

"What an amazing restaurant, we came for a group event and were so well looked after it was a fantastic experience. The food was second to none, the wine pairing expertly chosen, the service outstanding, could not fault a single thing." Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
"Friend and I visited in evening. Very welcoming, we had really lovely arancini to start then vegetarian ravioli and pasta dish, fresh and delicious. Will be back."

3. La Piola Italian Delicatessen, city centre

"Friend and I visited in evening. Very welcoming, we had really lovely arancini to start then vegetarian ravioli and pasta dish, fresh and delicious. Will be back." Photo: Google

Photo Sales
"Best pizza I’ve ever had. Perfect dough, best ingredients, and the oven is the key. Great service and fab atmosphere."

4. Rudy's Headingley

"Best pizza I’ve ever had. Perfect dough, best ingredients, and the oven is the key. Great service and fab atmosphere." Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:LeedsTripAdvisorTurtle Bay