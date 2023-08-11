They’ve been named the cream of the crop by Leeds diners.
From a fine-dining hotel restaurant to a Middle Eastern street food vendor, these eateries are ranked the best in the city from hundreds of customer reviews on Tripadvisor.
If you’re struggling to choose where to dine out this weekend, here are the city’s 13 top-rated restaurants – and what customers have to say about their food.
1. Best Leeds restaurants
Here are the best-rated restaurants in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews from customers Photo: National World
2. Dastaan, Adel
"What an amazing restaurant, we came for a group event and were so well looked after it was a fantastic experience. The food was second to none, the wine pairing expertly chosen, the service outstanding, could not fault a single thing." Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. La Piola Italian Delicatessen, city centre
"Friend and I visited in evening. Very welcoming, we had really lovely arancini to start then vegetarian ravioli and pasta dish, fresh and delicious. Will be back." Photo: Google
4. Rudy's Headingley
"Best pizza I’ve ever had. Perfect dough, best ingredients, and the oven is the key. Great service and fab atmosphere." Photo: Steve Riding