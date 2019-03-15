Here's how to get free Nando's in Leeds

Have your say

Chicken lovers in Leeds will need to get their skates on next week if they want to grab a freebie.

On your marks, get set, dash! Nando's is giving away free chicken in Leeds.

On Monday, March 18, famed purveyors of Peri-peri chicken, Nando’s, will be running one of their famous chicken dashes.

Customers who visit their restaurants in Leeds between 11am and 1pm on that date are in for a treat as Nando's will be giving away free meals.

Diners can choose from the following favourites: a quarter chicken, single burger, pitta or wrap.

Those who aren't chicken fanatics are also covered with veggie options available.

However, those interested will have to be quick as the offer will be on a first come first serve basis.

Participating restaurants in the city include: Briggate, Leeds the Light, Leeds Trinity, Leeds Cardigan Fields and Headingley.

For more information, including full T&Cs, please visit this link.