McDonald's on Briggate in Leeds is getting table service and these other new features

Leeds' largest McDonald's site is getting a makeover - and you'll now get meals delivered to your table.

The Briggate site is currently undergoing a refurbishment and is closed until March 26.

The fast food chain has now revealed the exciting new features customers will be able to enjoy when it re-opens.

The branch is often used to trial new initiatives introduced by McDonald's, as it has a flagship location and 24-hour opening. It was one of the first in the country to get digital touchscreen ordering in 2015. They also offer McDelivery - a home delivery service in partnership with UberEats.

These are the new features Briggate McDonald's is getting

- A completely redesigned ground floor dining area with larger order and collection area, more touchscreen order points and new window seating.

- Table service - meals delivered directly to your table

- A new McCafe range of barista-made fresh coffee - it will be one of the first McDonald's in the country to introduce this service

Briggate franchise owner Pritpal Singh said that coffee orders were now the biggest source of business for the outlet.

“I’m excited at the further changes we’re bringing to our flagship restaurant in Leeds. The new-look ground floor dining area and the addition of table service will help us to deliver an even greater experience for our customers. I’m also pleased to bring our barista trial to Leeds. Coffee drinkers are now our most frequent customers, so it’s important we keep pace with changing expectations. Our barista coffee will remain true to the values of McCafé – great-tasting, served quickly, simply and at an affordable price.”

The nearest alternative branches of McDonald's are located in the St John's Centre, which also has 24-hour service, and at Leeds Station. The station outlet closes at midnight.

The Briggate site now has security staff on duty to prevent violence involving late-night revellers, and has been the scene of several incidents due to its proximity to the city centre's main party streets. Last October, a 26-year-old man had his jaw broken after he was attacked by a fellow customer in the restaurant shortly before 10pm on a Saturday night. Just weeks later, a teenager suffered multiple fractures to his face after being assaulted outside McDonald's while trying to break up a fight.

In January 2017, three men were arrested after a brawl inside the Briggate outlet which saw customers asked to leave for their own safety and the restaurant cordoned off.

In 2015, 70,000 people signed a petition asking McDonald's to remove 'spikes' believed to have been installed to deter rough sleepers outside the Briggate restaurant. The chain defended the spikes, which they claimed were to prevent anti-social behaviour and installed on police advice.