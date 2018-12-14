Aldi is selling Christmas Pudding gammon with mince pie glaze

Have your say

Aldi has launched a range of Christmas food this year, but they’re taking experimental sweet and savoury flavours to a whole new level, with their Christmas Pudding Gammon.

This unique dish combines a traditional Christmas gammon with a mince pie glaze and a fruit-filled stuffing.

Aldi’s website said: “100% British, outdoor-bred RSPCA assured gammon joints are sweet cured and available in a variety of unique festive glazes, coatings and garnishes.

“For festive flavours, Aldi’s NEW Specially Selected Christmas Pudding Gammon (£12.99 per kg) has a fruit-filled stuffing and rich mince pie glaze.

“Topped with edible gold lustre, it is the ultimate savoury and sweet Christmas delight. On sale from 19th December.”

This gammon features in Aldi’s Specially Selected range and weighs in at 1.3kg.

This gammon is among other unique Christmas foods being sold by retailers this year.

ASDA are selling a Christmas dinner pizza, which is topped with all of the traditional items you’d expect on your dinner plate.

This pizza comes topped with turkey, two cheeses, pigs in blankets and sage & onion stuffing balls. It also comes with a sachet of cranberry sauce to drizzle over your pizza once it’s cooked.

Morrisons are also selling a Christmas dinner pasty, which contains a starter, main and dessert, with each course taking up a third of the dish.

The starter in Ardennes pâté, sweet apple chutney and Melba toast and the main course includes British turkey with sage and onion stuffing, potato, pigs in blankets, cranberries and a creamy sauce.

The dessert, which is a Christmas pudding with brandy sauce, then comes at the end of the pasty.

Iceland have also decided to try out unique flavour combinations, selling sprouts coated in a Marmite butter and Christmas tree-flavoured crisps.