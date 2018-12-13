If you're planning on heading to a restaurant in Leeds, then you want to make sure they have a good food hygiene rating

These 31 Leeds restaurants and takeaways have just two stars for food hygiene

If you're planning on heading to a restaurant or takeaway in Leeds, then you want to make sure they have a good food hygiene rating.

These are the 31 Leeds restaurants and takeaways which have been inspected and told they must improve their rating by the Food Standards Agency. All ratings are the latest published ratings from the food.gov.uk website. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

Unit D1 West Point Wellington Street Leeds - LS1 4JY - 2 stars - 19 September 2018

1. Leeds Postal Service

26 - 30 New Briggate Leeds - LS1 6NU - 2 stars - 15 September 2017

2. Sushiwaka

629 Roundhay Road Leeds - LS8 4AR - 2 stars - 16 May 2017

3. Tamarind

74 Victoria Road Headingley Leeds - LS6 1DL - 2 stars - 28 March 2018

4. Greasy Pig Eaterie

