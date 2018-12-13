These 31 Leeds restaurants and takeaways have just two stars for food hygiene

These are the 31 Leeds restaurants and takeaways which have been inspected and told they must improve their rating by the Food Standards Agency. All ratings are the latest published ratings from the food.gov.uk website. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Leeds Postal Service Unit D1 West Point Wellington Street Leeds - LS1 4JY - 2 stars - 19 September 2018 other Buy a Photo

2. Sushiwaka 26 - 30 New Briggate Leeds - LS1 6NU - 2 stars - 15 September 2017 other Buy a Photo

3. Tamarind 629 Roundhay Road Leeds - LS8 4AR - 2 stars - 16 May 2017 other Buy a Photo

4. Greasy Pig Eaterie 74 Victoria Road Headingley Leeds - LS6 1DL - 2 stars - 28 March 2018 other Buy a Photo

View more