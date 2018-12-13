These 31 Leeds restaurants and takeaways have just two stars for food hygiene
If you're planning on heading to a restaurant or takeaway in Leeds, then you want to make sure they have a good food hygiene rating.
These are the 31 Leeds restaurants and takeaways which have been inspected and told they must improve their rating by the Food Standards Agency. All ratings are the latest published ratings from the food.gov.uk website. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.
1. Leeds Postal Service
Unit D1 West Point Wellington Street Leeds - LS1 4JY - 2 stars - 19 September 2018