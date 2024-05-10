The awards, which is in its first year, is celebrating the best curry restaurants and takeaways across Yorkshire and look to spotlight the individuals whose hard work and dedication continues to make Yorkshire a curry hotspot in the UK.

A total of 27 restaurants in the city have been named finalists - with many up for multiple awards. It's a testament to the brilliants curry houses and Indian restaurants that we know work tirelessly to be vibrant, innovative and flavourful.

Winners will be announced at an elegant ceremony held in July 2024.

Here are the 27 restaurants in the running for top accolades at the Yorkshire Curry Awards 2024, brought to the county by Oceanic Consulting.

1 . .Sachi's Indian Located in Main Street, Burley in Wharfedale, Sachi's is in the running for Fine Dining Indian Restaurant of the Year at the Yorkshire Awards 2024. Pictured is owner Sachchidananda Samanta. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

2 . Chai Walay In the running for Café of the Year, Chai Walay has two sites in the city - on Roundhay Road and Cardigan Road. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Rasoi Stories Rasoi Stories, in Chapel Allerton, is the only Leeds Indian restaurant up for Neighbourhood Restaurant of the Year at the Yorkshire Curry Awards 2024. Pictured is head chef Azad Singh. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

4 . Tharavadu Leeds-favourite South Indian restaurant Tharavadu, in Mill Hill, is up for two awards at the Yorkshire Choice Awards 2024 including Fine Dining Indian Restaurant of the Year and Best of Leeds. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

5 . Kerala Restaurant Kerala Restaurant, located in Eastgate, is the only Leeds restaurant shortlisted for Kitchen of the Year at the Yorkshire Curry Awards 2024. Photo: Vinod Kumar Puthiyapura/Google Photo Sales

6 . Grand Indian Lounge Grand Indian Lounge, in Swillington, is also in the running for Fine Dining Indian Restaurant of the Year at the 2024 awards. It is also one of the best rated Indian restaurants in Leeds. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales