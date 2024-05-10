The awards, which is in its first year, is celebrating the best curry restaurants and takeaways across Yorkshire and look to spotlight the individuals whose hard work and dedication continues to make Yorkshire a curry hotspot in the UK.
A total of 27 restaurants in the city have been named finalists - with many up for multiple awards. It's a testament to the brilliants curry houses and Indian restaurants that we know work tirelessly to be vibrant, innovative and flavourful.
Winners will be announced at an elegant ceremony held in July 2024.
Here are the 27 restaurants in the running for top accolades at the Yorkshire Curry Awards 2024, brought to the county by Oceanic Consulting.
