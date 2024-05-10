27 Leeds restaurants shortlisted in the Yorkshire Curry Awards 2024 including De Baga and Tharavadu

The finalists for the Yorkshire Curry Awards 2024 have been announced.

The awards, which is in its first year, is celebrating the best curry restaurants and takeaways across Yorkshire and look to spotlight the individuals whose hard work and dedication continues to make Yorkshire a curry hotspot in the UK.

A total of 27 restaurants in the city have been named finalists - with many up for multiple awards. It's a testament to the brilliants curry houses and Indian restaurants that we know work tirelessly to be vibrant, innovative and flavourful.

Winners will be announced at an elegant ceremony held in July 2024.

Here are the 27 restaurants in the running for top accolades at the Yorkshire Curry Awards 2024, brought to the county by Oceanic Consulting.

Located in Main Street, Burley in Wharfedale, Sachi's is in the running for Fine Dining Indian Restaurant of the Year at the Yorkshire Awards 2024. Pictured is owner Sachchidananda Samanta.

1. .Sachi's Indian

Located in Main Street, Burley in Wharfedale, Sachi's is in the running for Fine Dining Indian Restaurant of the Year at the Yorkshire Awards 2024. Pictured is owner Sachchidananda Samanta. Photo: James Hardisty

In the running for Café of the Year, Chai Walay has two sites in the city - on Roundhay Road and Cardigan Road.

2. Chai Walay

In the running for Café of the Year, Chai Walay has two sites in the city - on Roundhay Road and Cardigan Road. Photo: Google

Rasoi Stories, in Chapel Allerton, is the only Leeds Indian restaurant up for Neighbourhood Restaurant of the Year at the Yorkshire Curry Awards 2024. Pictured is head chef Azad Singh.

3. Rasoi Stories

Rasoi Stories, in Chapel Allerton, is the only Leeds Indian restaurant up for Neighbourhood Restaurant of the Year at the Yorkshire Curry Awards 2024. Pictured is head chef Azad Singh. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Leeds-favourite South Indian restaurant Tharavadu, in Mill Hill, is up for two awards at the Yorkshire Choice Awards 2024 including Fine Dining Indian Restaurant of the Year and Best of Leeds.

4. Tharavadu

Leeds-favourite South Indian restaurant Tharavadu, in Mill Hill, is up for two awards at the Yorkshire Choice Awards 2024 including Fine Dining Indian Restaurant of the Year and Best of Leeds. Photo: Tony Johnson

Kerala Restaurant, located in Eastgate, is the only Leeds restaurant shortlisted for Kitchen of the Year at the Yorkshire Curry Awards 2024.

5. Kerala Restaurant

Kerala Restaurant, located in Eastgate, is the only Leeds restaurant shortlisted for Kitchen of the Year at the Yorkshire Curry Awards 2024. Photo: Vinod Kumar Puthiyapura/Google

Grand Indian Lounge, in Swillington, is also in the running for Fine Dining Indian Restaurant of the Year at the 2024 awards. It is also one of the best rated Indian restaurants in Leeds.

6. Grand Indian Lounge

Grand Indian Lounge, in Swillington, is also in the running for Fine Dining Indian Restaurant of the Year at the 2024 awards. It is also one of the best rated Indian restaurants in Leeds. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

