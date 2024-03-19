And it's time to relive one of the biggest awards celebrating the best in food and drinks in Leeds, which took place at New Dock Hall yesterday (March 18).
Attended by hundreds all dressed in their very best, winners from 17 categories were announced.
The event was hosted by award-winning radio presenter Rich Williams and guests enjoyed a three-course menu designed by the 2023 Chef of the Year Craig Rogan.
Here are 19 of the best pictures of the event, by photographer Allan Mckenzie.
