19 glamourous pictures from the Oliver Awards 2024 celebrating the best of food and drinks in Leeds

Winners of the Oliver Awards 2024 have been announced.

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 19th Mar 2024, 15:26 GMT

And it's time to relive one of the biggest awards celebrating the best in food and drinks in Leeds, which took place at New Dock Hall yesterday (March 18).

Attended by hundreds all dressed in their very best, winners from 17 categories were announced.

The event was hosted by award-winning radio presenter Rich Williams and guests enjoyed a three-course menu designed by the 2023 Chef of the Year Craig Rogan.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Here are 19 of the best pictures of the event, by photographer Allan Mckenzie.

The Oliver Awards 2024 took place yesterday (Monday, March 19) at New Dock Hall.

1. Oliver Awards 2024

The Oliver Awards 2024 took place yesterday (Monday, March 19) at New Dock Hall. Photo: Allan McKenzie

Photo Sales
This was the 15th Oliver Awards and the glitzy ceremony was attended by hundreds.

2. Oliver Awards 2024

This was the 15th Oliver Awards and the glitzy ceremony was attended by hundreds. Photo: Allan McKenzie

Photo Sales
The very first Oliver Awards were held in 2009. Since, hundreds of businesses have been celebrated and crowned prestigious titles.

3. Oliver Awards 2024

The very first Oliver Awards were held in 2009. Since, hundreds of businesses have been celebrated and crowned prestigious titles. Photo: Allan McKenzie

Photo Sales
This year's panel of judges included Steph Moon, Wayne Topley, Abbey Maclure, Stanley Dru and Danny Malin.

4. Oliver Awards 2024

This year's panel of judges included Steph Moon, Wayne Topley, Abbey Maclure, Stanley Dru and Danny Malin. Photo: Allan McKenzie

Photo Sales
Hundreds of entries were made this year and winners were called from across 17 categories, including the new Judges' Choice Award.

5. Oliver Awards 2024

Hundreds of entries were made this year and winners were called from across 17 categories, including the new Judges' Choice Award. Photo: Allan McKenzie

Photo Sales
Pictured is YEP editor Joseph Keith.

6. Oliver Awards 2024

Pictured is YEP editor Joseph Keith. Photo: Allan McKenzie

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsFoodDrinks

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.