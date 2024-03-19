And it's time to relive one of the biggest awards celebrating the best in food and drinks in Leeds, which took place at New Dock Hall yesterday (March 18).

Attended by hundreds all dressed in their very best, winners from 17 categories were announced.

The event was hosted by award-winning radio presenter Rich Williams and guests enjoyed a three-course menu designed by the 2023 Chef of the Year Craig Rogan.

Here are 19 of the best pictures of the event, by photographer Allan Mckenzie.

The Oliver Awards 2024 took place yesterday (Monday, March 19) at New Dock Hall.

This was the 15th Oliver Awards and the glitzy ceremony was attended by hundreds.

The very first Oliver Awards were held in 2009. Since, hundreds of businesses have been celebrated and crowned prestigious titles.

This year's panel of judges included Steph Moon, Wayne Topley, Abbey Maclure, Stanley Dru and Danny Malin.

Hundreds of entries were made this year and winners were called from across 17 categories, including the new Judges' Choice Award.

6 . Oliver Awards 2024 Pictured is YEP editor Joseph Keith. Photo: Allan McKenzie Photo Sales