It received the title by The Telegraph, which released its list of Britain’s coolest neighbourhood earlier this week.
It beat Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter to claim the ninth spot. The Telegraph said Meanwood was one of the cities “most creative neighbourhoods”. The article also complimented local treasures - bars, cafes and restaurants that are second to none in Leeds.
And we have rounded up some of the best-rated food and drinks venues in Meanwood, and what customers have to say, for you to visit next.
1. Boot & Rally
Boot & Rally, located on Stonegate Road, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 149 Google reviews. A customer at Boot & Rally said: “Great atmosphere with a fantastic selection of beers that are rotated on a weekly basis, along with a few house staples. The staff are very friendly and knowledgeable creating a relaxed and friendly vibe. Easily my favourite bar in Leeds and would recommend to everyone.” Photo: Google
2. Number 8
Number 8, located on Stonegate Road, has a rating of 4.8 stars from 66 Google reviews. A customer at Number 8 said: “Second time I’ve been to this little gem in Meanwood. Great atmosphere, the service was fantastic, the cocktails were really good and the food tasted amazing!!!” Photo: Number 8
3. Myrtle Tavern
Myrtle Tavern, located on Parkside Road, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 1,062 Google reviews. A customer at Myrtle Tavern said: “Great local pub with wonderful staff and good food! Very dog friendly, well thought through outside areas and children's play.” Photo: James Hardisty
4. Meanwood Tavern
The Meanwood Tavern, located on Meanwood Road, is a top-rated pub. It has a rating of 4.4 stars from 168 Google reviews. A customer at the Meanwood Tavern said: “Great atmosphere, friendly staff and good for families with young kids!” Photo: James Hardisty
5. Alfred
Alfred, located on Stonegate Road, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 270 Google reviews. A customer at Alfred said: “Awesome little bar! Staff are so friendly and knowledgeable, really funky decor and slap bang in the heart of Meanwood. Love it!” Photo: Alfred
6. Junction
Junction, located on Stonegate Road, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 137 Google reviews. A customer at Junction said: “We came in for one drink and ended up staying until the end of the night due to the amazing customer service! Very happy, we will definitely be visiting again soon. Special thanks to Ru on the bar!”
