13 lovely pictures inside the new neighbourhood cafe-bar Vitello Lounge that has just opened in Ilkley

A new lounge welcomes customers as it promises something for everyone.

By Geha Pandey
Published 21st Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT

Vitello Lounge is opened its doors to the public today (Wednesday 20th March), taking over the former Banyan site on Brook Street, Ilkley.

Its arrival has created around 30 jobs for local people and aims to cater for all tastes throughout the day with a varied and innovative all-day menu. 

Take a look inside the new lounge in Ilkley.

Vitello Lounge, located on Brook Street in Ilkley, opened to the public today (March 20).

Vitello Lounge, located on Brook Street in Ilkley, opened to the public today (March 20). Photo: Simon Hulme

It is brought to the city by Loungers plc, a West Country-based bar group.

It is brought to the city by Loungers plc, a West Country-based bar group. Photo: Simon Hulme

A lounge is a neighbourhood café/bar combining elements of coffee shop culture, the British pub and dining.

A lounge is a neighbourhood café/bar combining elements of coffee shop culture, the British pub and dining. Photo: Simon Hulme

Loungers has transformed the former Banyan site on Brook Street. It features heavily patterned wallpapers, tiling and stripped wooden floors.

Loungers has transformed the former Banyan site on Brook Street. It features heavily patterned wallpapers, tiling and stripped wooden floors. Photo: Simon Hulme

Pictured, from left, are Jordan Carter, Abbie Maciver and Nick Lee, of Vitello Lounge.

Pictured, from left, are Jordan Carter, Abbie Maciver and Nick Lee, of Vitello Lounge. Photo: Simon Hulme

The opening of Vitello Lounge has bought 30 jobs to the area.

The opening of Vitello Lounge has bought 30 jobs to the area. Photo: Simon Hulme

