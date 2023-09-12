White Rose Leeds announces plans for 'magical' festive grotto and return of ice rink for Christmas
The wonderous new grotto, where visitors can meet Santa in his vintage train carriage as he makes his way to the North Pole, will open daily from 10am from Friday November 10, with little ones able to share their Christmas wishes right up until Christmas Eve.
Guests can check they’re on track to remain on the Nice list, and each child will receive a special gift from Santa to take away.
The grotto will also host sensory-friendly sessions from 10am – 10.30am every Tuesday throughout December, during White Rose’s weekly Quiet Hours from 10am – 12pm.
Steven Foster, Centre Director at White Rose Shopping Centre, said: “Christmas is truly one of the most magical times of the year here at White Rose, and we’re so excited to unveil our brand new Christmas decorations to our guests.
“Our grotto is sure to get visitors in the Christmas spirit and, alongside hundreds of shops and restaurants, plus free thousands of free parking spaces, White Rose is the perfect festive family day out.
“Guests will also be pleased to see the return of our outdoor ice rink this year. Thankfully skate aids are on-hand for those of us that need them, and our restaurants in The Village will be serving refreshments to warm up chilly skaters.”
White Rose’s ice rink, returning due to popular demand after its introduction in 2022, will open from Tuesday November 21 until Sunday January 7, with special events and bundles yet to be announced.
Booking is required to visit Santa at White Rose’s grotto, with tickets priced at £6 per person including a gift for each child and the option to purchase photography of the magical moment.
Grotto tickets will go on sale exclusively via the White Rose newsletter tomorrow (September 13), with a general sale to follow. Ice rink tickets go on sale from Thursday 5th October. Visit the White Rose website to sign up and for more information.