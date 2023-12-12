Wellington Place: Leeds city centre Christmas decoration wrapped in tape 'as a precaution' after being damaged
and live on Freeview channel 276
Those living and working in Wellington Place, where dozens of businesses are situated, were caught off guard when they noticed that the Christmas tree decoration had been covered in tape and cordoned off.
A spokesperson for Wellington Place said: “The decoration has been temporarily closed to the public as a precaution after it was slightly damaged in the recent bad weather. It will reopen once fixed.”
The decoration has been the backdrop for many festive-themed pictures since it was erected in recent weeks.
One person working in the area said: “I assumed it was undergoing repairs so to hear that it’s been damaged is a real blow as it’s brought lots of colour to the square.”