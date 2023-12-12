A Christmas decoration in Leeds city centre has been closed as a precaution after being damaged by the bad weather.

Those living and working in Wellington Place, where dozens of businesses are situated, were caught off guard when they noticed that the Christmas tree decoration had been covered in tape and cordoned off.

A spokesperson for Wellington Place said: “The decoration has been temporarily closed to the public as a precaution after it was slightly damaged in the recent bad weather. It will reopen once fixed.”

The decoration has been the backdrop for many festive-themed pictures since it was erected in recent weeks.