Christmas has arrived at Victoria Leeds.
The shopping district unveiled its festive decorations with a glamorous event at The Ivy this week. Victoria Gate, home to the flagship John Lewis department store, and the Victoria Quarter are now decked out with lighting and ornaments, including two 10-metre Christmas trees and custom-designed angel wings.
We take a look at the winter wonderland...
1. Victoria Quarter
As it prepares to welcome five new stores before Christmas, Victoria Leeds has unveiled its festive decorations Photo: Bevan Cockerill
2. Victoria Gate
A full-to-capacity Victoria Gate will open its doors to several new permanent and temporary stores before Christmas - Pour Moi and Allertons, plus, temporary pop-ups Libations Rum, Curated Makers and Raspberry Pi Photo: Bevan Cockerill
3. Victoria Leeds
The official ‘Fashion Santa’, Paul Mason, will fly into Victoria Leeds on November 11 on his red Tesla sleigh, giving one lucky shopper a £1,000 shopping spree Photo: Jordan Baird
4. Victoria Quarter
Homeware brand Cox & Cox has opened its doors in the Victoria Quarter - pick up beautiful baubles and Christmas wrapping alongside new home decor Photo: Bevan Cockerill
5. Victoria Quarter
Still to open in the Victoria Quarter is jewellers Monica Vinader in early December Photo: Bevan Cockerill
6. Victoria Quarter
Leeds company Wolfe Bros Gin is also opening soon in the County Arcade Photo: Bevan Cockerill