Leeds news you can trust since 1890
11 dazzling pictures of the new Christmas decorations at Victoria Leeds shopping district

Christmas has arrived at Victoria Leeds.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 16:18 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 17:22 GMT

The shopping district unveiled its festive decorations with a glamorous event at The Ivy this week. Victoria Gate, home to the flagship John Lewis department store, and the Victoria Quarter are now decked out with lighting and ornaments, including two 10-metre Christmas trees and custom-designed angel wings.

We take a look at the winter wonderland...

As it prepares to welcome five new stores before Christmas, Victoria Leeds has unveiled its festive decorations

1. Victoria Quarter

As it prepares to welcome five new stores before Christmas, Victoria Leeds has unveiled its festive decorations Photo: Bevan Cockerill

A full-to-capacity Victoria Gate will open its doors to several new permanent and temporary stores before Christmas - Pour Moi and Allertons, plus, temporary pop-ups Libations Rum, Curated Makers and Raspberry Pi

2. Victoria Gate

A full-to-capacity Victoria Gate will open its doors to several new permanent and temporary stores before Christmas - Pour Moi and Allertons, plus, temporary pop-ups Libations Rum, Curated Makers and Raspberry Pi Photo: Bevan Cockerill

The official ‘Fashion Santa’, Paul Mason, will fly into Victoria Leeds on November 11 on his red Tesla sleigh, giving one lucky shopper a £1,000 shopping spree

3. Victoria Leeds

The official ‘Fashion Santa’, Paul Mason, will fly into Victoria Leeds on November 11 on his red Tesla sleigh, giving one lucky shopper a £1,000 shopping spree Photo: Jordan Baird

Homeware brand Cox & Cox has opened its doors in the Victoria Quarter - pick up beautiful baubles and Christmas wrapping alongside new home decor

4. Victoria Quarter

Homeware brand Cox & Cox has opened its doors in the Victoria Quarter - pick up beautiful baubles and Christmas wrapping alongside new home decor Photo: Bevan Cockerill

Still to open in the Victoria Quarter is jewellers Monica Vinader in early December

5. Victoria Quarter

Still to open in the Victoria Quarter is jewellers Monica Vinader in early December Photo: Bevan Cockerill

Leeds company Wolfe Bros Gin is also opening soon in the County Arcade

6. Victoria Quarter

Leeds company Wolfe Bros Gin is also opening soon in the County Arcade Photo: Bevan Cockerill

