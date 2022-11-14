Released in support of Women’s Aid, ‘It’s Coming Home For Christmas’ is a football-themed cover of Chris Rea’s song ‘Driving Home For Christmas’ by The Ashatones with a unique a cappella barbershop twist released ahead of the upcoming Fifa World Cup.

Featuring lyrics that mirror the original song, the group make references to everything from England manager Gareth Southgate and the Lionesses Euros 2022 victory to the Al Janoob Stadium in Qatar and the film Love Actually, as well as musical nods to numerous classic Christmas songs.

All proceeds from the single will be donated in support of Women’s Aid, a grassroots charity working to end domestic abuse against women and children in the UK.

The video references other music videos and the Christmas film Love Actually

The Ashatones, which was formed by four friends at the University Of Leeds in 2013, invite the nation to join them in singing for England and create their own TikTok / Instagram Reels video where they can duet with the group and share their version on social media.

Launching alongside the single is a full-length music video, which you can view above, that references previous World Cup and Christmas pop culture moments, such as the Three Lions and World In Motion music videos, as well as the famous doorstep scene from Love Actually.