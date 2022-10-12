If you’ve just had the almighty ‘okay’ from your boss to have an afternoon off for this year’s World Cup matches, you might be wondering where in Leeds you can watch it on the big screen.

With over a month still to go before the World Cup gets underway, some pubs and bars in Leeds have already opened a booking system to make sure football fans can secure a spot inside.

Beer gardens have always been a firm favourite for football fans to get the beers flowing, but as this year’s World Cup takes place in the cold depths of winter, you might want to plan ahead so you’re not left, quite literally, out in the rain.

The World Cup kicks off in Qatar on November 20 for its first-ever winter competition, with the final due to commence in December. Here we have gathered some of the best places in Leeds to watch the World Cup and how to book a table inside.

Where to watch the winter World Cup in Leeds

The Merchant, Leeds

Where: 20-24 Woodhouse Ln, Leeds LS2 8LX

Just outside of the city centre, The Merchant has already started taking bookings for football fans this winter. Fans can watch all the drama and excitement live on the pub’s HD TV screens.

To book your seat, visit The Merchant’s website .

Griffin, Leeds

Where: BOAR LANE, LEEDS, WEST YORKSHIRE, LS1 5DA

A city centre favourite, the Griffin, will be showing all World cup fixtures this November and December. The pub will also be offering 10% off drinks during big matches by downloading the Greene King app.

To book, visit the Greene King website.

O’Neills Leeds

Where: Boar Lane, Leeds

O’Neills will be showing all fixtures from November through to the final in December, as well as offering food and drink deals throughout.

To book visit the O’Neills website

Bowers Tap

Where: Lower Briggate, Leeds

Located in the city centre, The Bowers Tap will also be showing the World Cup fixtures live throughout November and December. The pub will be offering food and drink deals throughout.

To book a table visit the Bowers Tap website.

The Original Oak

Where: Otley Road, Headingley

The Original Oak is a firm favourite for sports lovers and the pub is already taking bookings for the World cup.