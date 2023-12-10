If you’ve left your Christmas shopping to the last minute, fear not - Leeds has plenty to offer when it comes to experiences.
From brewery tours to bespoke artisanal creations, the city offers unique gifts that can’t be picked up anywhere else.
We’ve pulled together a list of nine last-minute gifts, each a testament to the distinctive spirit of the city, so you don’t have to worry about what to leave under the tree this year. Here’s the complete list –
1. Last minute Christmas presents
Here are the best last minute Christmas presents that you can only buy in Leeds. Photo: National World
2. Kirkstall Brewery tour
Local favourite Kirkstall Brewery offer tours of its impressive HQ for just £10 each. This would be an unforgettable Christmas gift, as it’s not just a present, but an opportunity to enjoy your favourite tipples in a fabulous setting - while learning about the amazing process of creating craft beer. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Leeds Cookery School
This Christmas, gift the art of culinary magic with the award-winning cooking classes at Leeds Cookery School. Led by top chefs in the Gipton venue, your generosity will support charity Zest's work, turning every dish into a gift that keeps on giving. Photo: Simon Hulme
4. Leeds Food Tours
The Leeds Food Tours are a celebration of Leeds' vibrant culinary scene. Discover a new favourite with this amazing Christmas present, with details available on its website - https://leedsfoodtours.com/ Photo: Bruce Rollinson
5. Afternoon tea at The Ivy Asia
Indulge in this uniquely enchanting Afternoon Tea at The Ivy Asia, where Asian-inspired flavours can be enjoyed in stunning surroundings. An Afternoon Tea Gift Card would be the perfect present to start the new year. Photo: Simon Hulme
6. Cheese tasting at George and Joseph
Unwrap the gift of cheese at tasting events run by George and Joseph, in Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton. The regular sessions celebrate artisanal cheeses and are curated by the team of passionate cheesemongers. More details can be found on the shop’s website. Photo: Simon Hulme