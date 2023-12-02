We asked our readers to send in pictures of their Christmas decorations – and they delivered.
There seems to be a difference of opinion when it comes to when one should put up a Christmas tree. Some decorate their house with lights the day after Halloween while others wait the week before Christmas to get in the spirit.
We asked our readers, and the early Christmas birds, to send in pictures of their dazzling trees, bright lights and red stockings.
And we have rounded up nine of our favourites. Find more pictures on the YEP Facebook post.
Here are 9 of the best pictures of Christmas decorations sent in by our YEP readers. Photo: YEP readers
YEP reader Annie Brown posted a picture of her Christmas tree. She said: "We put ours up last night as my husband is gonna miss Christmas for the first time so we wanted to make it extra special for the kids." Photo: Annie Brown
YEP reader Jo Peel replied with a video tour of her winter village. She said it was her first one yet. Photo: Jo Peel
The Hair & Makeup Project shared this photograph of their salon in Ilkley. Photo: The Hair & Makeup Project
YEP reader Lins Burnley shared this photograph of her decorated Christmas tree. She said: "Apparently, people who decorate early for Christmas are 30% happier for doing so. Mines up and I'm happy about it." Photo: Lins Burnley
YEP reader Eleanor Jane shared this photograph of her decorated tree and stockings. Photo: Eleanor Jane