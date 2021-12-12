Leeds blogger launches Christmas hamper boxes filled with gems from local businesses
A Leeds lifestyle blogger has launched personalised Christmas hamper boxes filled with handcrafted presents from local businesses.
Anita Idziorek launched her home decor and DIY Instagram account, Girls With Ideas, during the first lockdown before she started selling hamper boxes for different occasions.
Her Christmas hampers include a handmade cotton tote bag made with recycled materials from MIGOmind, two soy wax snowflake candles and personalised baubles made by AgaDoo
There's also a personalised letter from Santa, chocolates and a Christmas jar of dried fruit.
The boxes are available on Etsy for £39.99.
Anita told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “In lockdown, so many creative people started opening small businesses which is amazing.
“I’m working together with other wonderful ladies from Yorkshire to promote their handmade products.
“It’s the perfect Christmas gift because everything is in one box and everything is amazing quality.
“It’s something personal and it’s made with love.
“I hope that by creating these gifts, I will be able to support other small businesses by making something big together.”
