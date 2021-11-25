The 26-year-old twins now run celebrity-endorsed Yorkshire Dental Suite on Oakwood Lane and hope to revolutionise the dental industry.

From humble foundations at the site - which they used to visit as children when it was a GP practice - the twins have built a client base from zero to almost 10,000 in just four years.

They followed in their father's footsteps - who has been a dentist for more than 25 years and founded YDS in September 2016.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

l-r DRS HASSAN AND HUSSEIN DALGHOUS

Now, Leeds United footballers, major social media influencers and even Love Island contestants are among the client base of Yorkshire Dental Suite.

YDS is now the highest ranked UK clinic on Google.

Speaking to the YEP, Hassan Dalghous - who also runs a fitness Youtube page with his brother - said their financial gains paled in comparison to the difference they had made to the lives of many clients who had been given horror treatments abroad.

The twins are now looking to expand their empire across the country and believe they have the perfect business model for others to follow.

HUSSEIN DALGHOUS WITH PATIENT

"We have a purpose and a vision", Hassan explained.

"It has been a rollercoaster journey and sculpted us as people.

"I hope we can be seen as an inspiration to others that it can happen."

Stars including Raphinha, Rodrigo Moreno and Mary Bedford have all visited the suite.

YDS team

The following on social media for the twins' business has sky-rocketed in recent years, with thousands tracking influencer visits.

Hassan continued: "We want to give an increased level of service for our clients.

"I want the suite to not be seen as somewhere for pain or usual fears of clients, but instead somewhere for transformation to be completed and for hygiene.

"Our clients have started to see their visits as an experience."

Despite their high-level work ethic, the twins have also seen some clients visit the surgery after having disastrous treatments elsewhere - including abroad.

"People often try to save money", Hassan said.

"When people get it wrong or go to the wrong place, they often end up spending three or four times the amount to correct it anyway.

"We don't want our clients to go through that.

"We offer a first class service."

The twins grew up on Saville Green estate in Leeds.

They used to visit the site of the Yorkshire Dental Suite during its former operation as a doctor surgery as children.

When the chance came to take over the building after the business moved, the twins - along with their father's support - jumped at the chance.

"We wanted to follow in our father's footsteps", Hassan said.

"It was the natural thing to do.

"We really value everything our parents have done for us growing up and we want to make this a big success for them."

The twins are now looking to the future and the expansion of their business.

"We want to be across the country", Hassan said.

"I want to be able to make Yorkshire proud.

"As a city, Leeds has done so much for us.

"Now we can give back."