The hugely popular ice rink in Leeds city centre will return for this year’s Christmas celebrations after four years.

Ice Cube at Christmas will once again be bringing some winter magic to Millennium Square, Victoria Gardens and Cookridge Street this festive season after Covid forced the Christmas Markets in Leeds to be cancelled in 2020 and 2021 and costs forced last year’s to be called off.

Taking place from November 24, the event will feature an array of activities and attractions including an outdoor ice rink, a range of Christmas market stalls and other winter themed attractions.

The event will be open every day except Christmas Day and Boxing Day up until New Year’s Eve.

Ice Cube will be open every day from November 24 until New Year's Eve

The outdoor covered 400sqm ice rink with a marquee roof takes centre stage on Millennium Square.

The hugely popular Penguin Club for children aged under nine will be available every weekend at 10.30am and on selected weekdays during half term.

A limited number of one-to-one skating lessons will also be available at the weekends, while the rink is open to wheelchair users and other disabled persons across all skating sessions as well as on dedicated accessible sessions taking place every Thursday at 10.30am.

Surrounding the ice rink will be an array of local and international festive food & drink served from Bavarian-style market stalls.

Ice Cube will feature market stalls, fairground rides and other Christmas attractions

Options will include authentic German bratwurst sausages, Yorkshire pudding wraps, Canadian style poutine, toasted marshmallows, churros and waffles.

Also featured will be a selection of local craft market stalls as part of this year’s city-wide Christmas Markets experience, operated by Market Place Europe, which will feature around 120 Christmas stalls across 13 different areas of the city centre.

The alpine-inspired Ski Bar will be back on the square and there will also be a festive funfair experience with the return of the 30m high Starflyer, Golden Gallopers carousel ride and the 110ft Leeds Wheel of Light as well as a selection of children’s winter-themed rides and games.

Nestled in front of Leeds Art Gallery, Thor’s Tipi will be bringing their Viking-inspired Christmas experience to Victoria Gardens with hearty winter treats, festive tipples and live music nights.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, deputy leader of Leeds City Council, said: “It’s always great to see the Ice Cube return to Millennium Square and for visitors to enjoy such a unique event.

“With Ice Cube and a brand-new festive market on the way, Christmas in Leeds is set to be bigger and better than ever, and we can’t wait to welcome residents and visitors during what is always a special time of the year.”

Ice Rink admission tickets for all public ice-skating sessions go on sale from Friday 20 October and are priced at £12 adults, £11 for Students and LEEDSCard holders and £9.50 for children under 13.

Advance tickets are available to purchase online and the day tickets (subject to availability) will also be available in person from the event ticket office located at the Carriageworks Theatre directly overlooking the venue.