Christmas TV specials 2021: 7 Xmas specials airing this year on BBC, Sky and Channel 4
These are 7 of the festive specials airing on TV this Christmas.
Looking for something to watch during the festive season?
As usual there are plenty of Christmas specials to tuck in to this year, with a mixture of classics and debuts appearing on our screens.
Here are seven of the Christmas specials you can look out for over the next month.
Doctor Who
The first of three Doctor Who specials airing next year, the New Year’s Day episode promises to see the Doctor “encounter friends and foes in an action-packed, thrilling adventure”.
Air date: Saturday 1 January on BBC One.
Terry Pratchett’s The Abominable Snow Baby
This year’s Channel 4 animation is Terry Pratchett’s The Abominable Snow Baby.
The festive tale tells the story of a 14-foot interloper to a small village which is taught to overcome its suspicion by the love and good sense of a little boy and his grandmother.
Air date: TBC, Channel 4
Ghosts Christmas Special
Button House returns to see Alison, Mike and the ghosts at Christmastime dealing with a mysterious visitor to the grounds.
The episode was shot during the making of the third series and it has been revealed that Jennifer Saunders will be part of the cast.
Air date: TBC, BBC One
The Great Christmas Bake-Off
The cast of Channel 4 hit show It’s a Sin compete in a one-off special, followed by The Great Festive Bake-Off featuring four returning bakers from previous series.
Air date: TBC, Channel 4
Never Mind the Buzzcocks Christmas Special
Greg Davies hosts the revamped music quiz, with Daisy May-Cooper and Jamali Maddix.
The TV sensation returned this year after the success of previous seasons hosted by Mark Lamarr, Simon Amstell and Rhod Gilbert.
Air date: TBC, Sky Max.
Gaynor and Ray
Gavin and Stacy’s Ruth Jones and Rob Brydon star in a one-off half-hour comedy special.
The special sees couple Ray and Gaynor on their honeymoon to the Scottish Highlands where they meet a variety of characters and situations.
Air date: TBC.
Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing
Go fishing with Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse this Christmas.
Enjoy plenty of laughs and heartfelt moments with the comedic pair on BBC Two.
Air date: TBC, BBC Two.
