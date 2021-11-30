Looking for something to watch during the festive season?

As usual there are plenty of Christmas specials to tuck in to this year, with a mixture of classics and debuts appearing on our screens.

Here are seven of the Christmas specials you can look out for over the next month.

Doctor Who

The first of three Doctor Who specials airing next year, the New Year’s Day episode promises to see the Doctor “encounter friends and foes in an action-packed, thrilling adventure”.

Air date: Saturday 1 January on BBC One.

The Great Christmas Bake-Off returns this year with the cast of It's A Sin competing. Photo: PA

Terry Pratchett’s The Abominable Snow Baby

This year’s Channel 4 animation is Terry Pratchett’s The Abominable Snow Baby.

The festive tale tells the story of a 14-foot interloper to a small village which is taught to overcome its suspicion by the love and good sense of a little boy and his grandmother.

Air date: TBC, Channel 4

Ghosts Christmas Special

Button House returns to see Alison, Mike and the ghosts at Christmastime dealing with a mysterious visitor to the grounds.

The episode was shot during the making of the third series and it has been revealed that Jennifer Saunders will be part of the cast.

Air date: TBC, BBC One

The Great Christmas Bake-Off

The cast of Channel 4 hit show It’s a Sin compete in a one-off special, followed by The Great Festive Bake-Off featuring four returning bakers from previous series.

Air date: TBC, Channel 4

Never Mind the Buzzcocks Christmas Special

Greg Davies hosts the revamped music quiz, with Daisy May-Cooper and Jamali Maddix.

The TV sensation returned this year after the success of previous seasons hosted by Mark Lamarr, Simon Amstell and Rhod Gilbert.

Air date: TBC, Sky Max.

Gaynor and Ray

Gavin and Stacy’s Ruth Jones and Rob Brydon star in a one-off half-hour comedy special.

The special sees couple Ray and Gaynor on their honeymoon to the Scottish Highlands where they meet a variety of characters and situations.

Air date: TBC.

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing

Go fishing with Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse this Christmas.

Enjoy plenty of laughs and heartfelt moments with the comedic pair on BBC Two.

Air date: TBC, BBC Two.