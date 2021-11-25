With only a month to go before the big day, the time for getting cosy, making a hot chocolate and putting on a good holiday film is finally here.

This year streaming service Netflix has plenty to offer- from classic Christmas hits to more recent flicks gaining popularity, there is a range of films to indulge in this festive season.

Here is a list of 7 Christmas films to watch on Netflix before the year is through.

Robin Robin

Robin Robin entered the Netflix roster today (24 November).

The 2021 stop-motion short film follows an optimistic young robin raised by a family of mice, and stars the voices of Bronte Carmichael, Richard E. Grant and Gillian Anderson.

Single All The Way is out on Netflix next month. Photo: PA Photo/Netflix/Philippe Bosse

Directed by Michael Please and Dan Ojari, so far the film has been given a rating of 8.2/10 on IMDb.

Love Hard

Added to Netflix on 4 November, Love Hard follows the journey of LA writer Natalie as she travels to surprise the man she has been dating online for Christmas.

Little does she know he is not all that he seems.

A funny twist on the usual holiday rom-com, Love Hard sees Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O. Yang and Darren Barnett pull together to refresh the classic Christmas film plot.

The film is rated 6.3/10 on IMDb and is directed by Hernán Jiménez.

Love Actually

One of the most well-loved Christmas films of all time, Love Actually graced Netflix earlier this month and will remain on the streaming site for the run-up to Christmas.

With appearances from Hugh Grant, Kiera Knightley, Liam Neeson and Emma Thompson to name just a few, Love Actually follows the lives of 8 couples around the holidays as they struggle with their love lives.

The film is rated 7.6/10 on IMDb and is directed by Richard Curtis.

Single All The Way

One of Netflix's own creations for this Christmas, Single All The Way is the first gay Christmas romance film released by the streaming service.

The story follows Peter as he desperately tries to avoid his family's judgment about being single by convincing his best friend Nick to pose as his boyfriend.

The film, directed by Michael Mayer, is released onto Netflix on 2 December.

Father Christmas Is Back

A Netflix Christmas film set in Yorkshire?

It is finally here.

Centring around four sisters who have reunited for the Christmas holiday in a Yorkshire mansion, Father Christmas Is Back sees the family expose a long-buried secret that tore the family apart many years ago.

Starring Liz Hurley, John Cleese and Kelsey Grammer, this star-studded cast is sure to have the whole family laughing.

Father Christmas Is Back is rated 4.5/10 on IMDb and is directed by Philippe Martinez and Mick Davis.

The Holiday

Somewhat of a rom-com classic at Christmas, The Holiday sees Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet switch places to experience a new festive season in each other's shoes.

With plenty of love and laughs (prompted by Jack Black's appearances), this film is the perfect feel-good flick to put on.

Directed by Nancy Meyers, The Holiday is rated 6.9/10 on IMDb.

Christmas On The Square

Dolly Parton and Christine Baranski in a Christmas film?

Tick.

A little on the crazy side, Christmas On The Square is one of the latest additions to the Netflix Christmas rolodex and is certainly a cooky festive masterpiece.

Expect plenty of sing-alongs with country queen Parton, and some Scrooge-like action from Baranski.

Christmas On The Square is rated 5.2/10 on IMDb and is directed by Debbie Allen.