Christmas in Leeds has had a magical makeover after a city centre hotel unwrapped a magical gift.

The brand new light show at the iconic Queens Hotel, in City Square, features a mesmerising film projected onto its façade, titled ‘Magical Night at The Queens’.

It has been brought to the city after LeedsBID teamed up with Barcelona's art and design group Onionlab – and includes an unexpected narration from the recognisable voice of award-winning actress Celia Imrie.

The film tells the story of a gingerbread man who jumps from window to window of the hotel, making use of the building’s amazing architecture.

Passers-by were stopped in their tracks by the booming audio and beautiful visuals that lit up the square.

The enchanting display will run until December 23. Here are some of the best pictures from its premiere –

1 . Magical Night at The Queens The magical projection began showing at The Queens Hotel, in City Square, on December 14 and welcomes the arrival of Christmas in Leeds. Photo: LeedsBID Photo Sales

2 . Magical Night at The Queens The landmark installation uses state-of-the-art technology and world-class design. Photo: LeedsBID Photo Sales

3 . Magical Night at The Queens Passers-by witnessed the magic of the festive period taking over Leeds. Photo: LeedsBID Photo Sales

4 . Magical Night at The Queens The 10-minute film uses the hotel's stunning architecture as a canvas. Photo: LeedsBID Photo Sales

5 . Magical Night at The Queens Olivier-award winning actress Celia Imrie CBE, best known for her roles in Bridget Jones and Nanny McPhee, narrates the story. Photo: LeedsBID Photo Sales