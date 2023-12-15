14 spectacular photos of The Queens hotel in City Square that's lighting up Leeds with a new Christmas film
The brand new light show at the iconic Queens Hotel, in City Square, features a mesmerising film projected onto its façade, titled ‘Magical Night at The Queens’.
It has been brought to the city after LeedsBID teamed up with Barcelona's art and design group Onionlab – and includes an unexpected narration from the recognisable voice of award-winning actress Celia Imrie.
The film tells the story of a gingerbread man who jumps from window to window of the hotel, making use of the building’s amazing architecture.
Passers-by were stopped in their tracks by the booming audio and beautiful visuals that lit up the square.
The enchanting display will run until December 23. Here are some of the best pictures from its premiere –