Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

14 spectacular photos of The Queens hotel in City Square that's lighting up Leeds with a new Christmas film

Christmas in Leeds has had a magical makeover after a city centre hotel unwrapped a magical gift.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 15th Dec 2023, 17:56 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 18:46 GMT

The brand new light show at the iconic Queens Hotel, in City Square, features a mesmerising film projected onto its façade, titled ‘Magical Night at The Queens’.

It has been brought to the city after LeedsBID teamed up with Barcelona's art and design group Onionlab – and includes an unexpected narration from the recognisable voice of award-winning actress Celia Imrie.

The film tells the story of a gingerbread man who jumps from window to window of the hotel, making use of the building’s amazing architecture.

Passers-by were stopped in their tracks by the booming audio and beautiful visuals that lit up the square.

The enchanting display will run until December 23. Here are some of the best pictures from its premiere –

The magical projection began showing at The Queens Hotel, in City Square, on December 14 and welcomes the arrival of Christmas in Leeds.

1. Magical Night at The Queens

The magical projection began showing at The Queens Hotel, in City Square, on December 14 and welcomes the arrival of Christmas in Leeds. Photo: LeedsBID

Photo Sales
The landmark installation uses state-of-the-art technology and world-class design.

2. Magical Night at The Queens

The landmark installation uses state-of-the-art technology and world-class design. Photo: LeedsBID

Photo Sales
Passers-by witnessed the magic of the festive period taking over Leeds.

3. Magical Night at The Queens

Passers-by witnessed the magic of the festive period taking over Leeds. Photo: LeedsBID

Photo Sales
The 10-minute film uses the hotel's stunning architecture as a canvas.

4. Magical Night at The Queens

The 10-minute film uses the hotel's stunning architecture as a canvas. Photo: LeedsBID

Photo Sales
Olivier-award winning actress Celia Imrie CBE, best known for her roles in Bridget Jones and Nanny McPhee, narrates the story.

5. Magical Night at The Queens

Olivier-award winning actress Celia Imrie CBE, best known for her roles in Bridget Jones and Nanny McPhee, narrates the story. Photo: LeedsBID

Photo Sales
It comes thanks to the collaborative efforts of Leeds Business Improvement District (LeedsBID) and the renowned Barcelona-based creative studio Onionlab.

6. Magical Night at The Queens

It comes thanks to the collaborative efforts of Leeds Business Improvement District (LeedsBID) and the renowned Barcelona-based creative studio Onionlab. Photo: LeedsBID

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsQueens HotelBarcelona