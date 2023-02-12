Brit Awards 2023 saw a host of exceptional talent walking away with the prestigious trophy as Harry Styles and Wet Leg left as big winners. And if the ceremony whet your appetite to see more from the big names in music, well you’re in luck because a number of the artists to receive a Brits gong are scheduled to play in Leeds.

The popular British award show was broadcast live on ITV from O2 Arena in London. Mo Gilligan returned to host the show once again, but not without major gaffes with the comedian forgetting Lewis Capaldi’s name in what will go down in Brit Award history.

Former One Direction star Harry Styles had a night to remember as he swept the three outstanding honours. His album ‘Harry’s House’ won Album of the Year, his track ‘As It Was’ was given the accolade Song of the Year and the holy grail of them all - he was also crowned Artist of the Year.

British indie rock band Wet Leg was named British Group of the Year and Best New Artist, but lost out in other categories including to The 1975 in Best Alternative/Rock Act. The immensely popular Beyonce saw ‘Break My Soul’ win International Song of the Year, along with other winners such as Aitch, Becky Hill and Flo.

So, if the musical celebration has left you wanting more, here’s everything you need to know about how you can see 2023’s Brit Award winners perform live in Leeds.

Brit Award winners in Leeds

Becky Hill

When: August 23 to August 25

Where: Leeds and Reading Festival 2023, Bramham Park (Leeds)

Becky Hill is set to perform at Leeds’ famous Leeds and Reading Festival 2023. Tickets can be purchased right now, whether day passes or weekend entry, via the Leeds Festival website .

Wet Leg

When: August 23 to August 25

Where: Leeds and Readinf Festival 2023, Bramham Park (Leeds)

Wet Leg is another Brit award winner set to perform at the city’s Leeds Festival 2023 event. Tickets are available at the time of writing, as above, via the Leeds Festival website .