It’s National Curry Week - what better time to grab yourself an Indian takeaway? Here’s nine of the best places in Leeds where you can do just that.

Leeds has an abundance of top-quality Indian eateries - picking out just five was a tough ask.

An Indian takeaway is one of the United Kingdom’s favourite meals - but do you love them as much as the rest of the country?

We’ve picked them out using Tripadvisor reviews for guidance - do you agree with them?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The five best Indian restaurants and takeaways in Leeds, according to Tripadvisor reviews

Mumtaz

Tripadvisor rating: 5/5

Chadwick Street 1 & 2, Mackenzie House, Leeds, LS10 1PJ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One reviewer said: “I visited Mumtaz leeds for Eid with family and had a fantastic experience. Talha’s service was impeccable with a polite, respectful and calm manner. He explained the food choices and answered our questions very well and high professionalism.”

Bengal Brasserie

Tripadvisor rating: 5/5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Bowl, 5 Merrion Way, Leeds, LS2 8BT.

One reviewer said: “The air conditioning was, fantastic décor, gorgeous food and minimum waiting time, The staff were absolutely fantastic - nothing was too much trouble for them and went that little bit further to accommodate and cater to everyone’s preferences in our party.”

Westbourne Spice

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tripadvisor rating: 5/5

Westbourne Spice, Bradford Road, Otley, Leeds, LS21 3LS .

One reviewer said: “First visit at Westbourne spice after being recommended for a lot of years, finally found the time to visit and it lived up to the hype and more. Staff were attentive and the food was amazing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bengal Lounge Wetherby

Tripadvisor rating: 5/5

Wetherby, 31 High Street, Leeds, LS22 6LR.

One reviewer said: “My wife and I tried this little place last night, firstly the service was excellent and secondly the food was lovely, and hopefully we will go there again before we go home, really good little Indian restaurant, the people of Wetherby are very lucky.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Baga

Tripadvisor rating: 5/5

9 Otley Road, Headingley, Leeds, LS6 3AA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One reviewer said: “Just class, the food was high quality and service fantastic. The menu was superb, I could have chosen everything. Another level.”

Mango

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

Advertisement Hide Ad

12-14 Bank Street, Leeds LS22 6NQ

One reviewer said: “Brilliant place, we were happy to travel over 100 miles to return to eat here. Attracted by the vegetarian menu, even though we are generally meat eaters. The food was excellent and prepared freshly to our order.”

Prashad Indian Vegetarian Restaurant

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

137 Whitehall Road, Drighlington, Leeds BD11 1AT

This Michelin recommended restaurant had one reviewer say: “Fabulous as always, so pleased to be back at Prashad, the only problem being choosing what to have as EVERYTHING is an amazing taste sensation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Voujon

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

128 Otley Road, Leeds LS16 5JX

One reviewer said: “Great quality food and service. I would highly recommend the Chicken Chilli Masala with Special Fried Rice”

Advertisement Hide Ad

MyLahore

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

Cavendish Street Opposite the entrance of Holiday Inn Express, Leeds LS3 1LY

Advertisement Hide Ad