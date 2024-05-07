Beer festival organisers in Leeds town roll out the barrel for the bank holiday
and live on Freeview channel 276
Garforth Country Club will again play host to the annual ale celebration, which proves popular year on year.
Organised by the Garforth and District Lions, the summer event was previously held in the town’s Miners’ Welfare Hall, but due to interest, made the switch to the nearby Aberford Road venue last year, instantly doubling its potential capacity.
After a successful first outing, the Lions have been busy arranging this year’s event, but have brought it forward from it’s usual July slot to Sunday, May 26.
District Lions’ Mark Dobson said: “We are going earlier this year because there’s quite a packed event calendar in Garforth this year, such as G-Fest and the Gala, so we did not want it to get lost.
“It’s the bank holiday and we’re having it on the Sunday so people can enjoy a few drinks and don’t have to worry about work.
“The organisation is going great, we have learned a little from last year about how to set it out. There are areas for improvement and we want to make it slicker.
“Last year was year one [at the country club] and there was lots to learn. We want to make it bigger and better and more accessible.
“Hopefully we will get the weather because it was a bit hit and miss last year.”
Get a daily headline round-up, as well as all of the breaking news updates, when you sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free emails
Like last year, Yorkshire breweries will be serving cask ales, but there will be also be lagers, wine and Prosecco available. Local bands are also being booked to play, while two food will be serving pizza and German sausages.
The event is all-ticket, which cost £10 and are available from Garforth Country Club. The event will be held from 12 noon to 9pm. No children or dogs are permitted.
Funds raised on the day will be ploughed back into events in the town organised by the District Lions.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.