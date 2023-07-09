Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Garforth Beer Festival: Thirteen photos from town's new-look ale celebrations

Hundreds of thirsty ale enthusiasts flocked to Garforth Country Club for the launch of the newly-expanded event.
By Nick Frame
Published 9th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST

Organised by the area’s District Lions, the annual gathering switched to the new venue having outgrown its former home at the town’s Miners’ Welfare Hall.

The move allowed the capacity to more than double, with 500 tickets snapped up for Saturday afternoon’s event. With a selection of local brews on offer, food, and music entertainment, the intermittent rain was not enough to deter drinkers.

The event was held for the first time at Garforth Country Club. (pic by Steve Riding)

1. Garforth and District Lions Club Beer Festival

The event was held for the first time at Garforth Country Club. (pic by Steve Riding)

Sitting room only...Pam Almond, Trev Docker, Colin Unwin, Lynne Bradley. (pic by Steve Riding)

2. Garforth and District Lions Club Beer Festival

Sitting room only...Pam Almond, Trev Docker, Colin Unwin, Lynne Bradley. (pic by Steve Riding)

Drinkers dived for cover as the rain came down. (pic by Steve Riding)

3. Garforth and District Lions Club Beer Festival

Drinkers dived for cover as the rain came down. (pic by Steve Riding)

Cheers....(from left) Steve Hoult, Pat,Coolican Nicola, Coolican, Paul Coolican and Marc Coolican. (pic by Steve Riding)

4. Garforth and District Lions Club Beer Festival

Cheers....(from left) Steve Hoult, Pat,Coolican Nicola, Coolican, Paul Coolican and Marc Coolican. (pic by Steve Riding)

