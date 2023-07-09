Garforth Beer Festival: Thirteen photos from town's new-look ale celebrations
Hundreds of thirsty ale enthusiasts flocked to Garforth Country Club for the launch of the newly-expanded event.
Organised by the area’s District Lions, the annual gathering switched to the new venue having outgrown its former home at the town’s Miners’ Welfare Hall.
The move allowed the capacity to more than double, with 500 tickets snapped up for Saturday afternoon’s event. With a selection of local brews on offer, food, and music entertainment, the intermittent rain was not enough to deter drinkers.
