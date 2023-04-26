If you want to spend some time outdoors this bank holiday, why not take yourself on a stroll down the canal in Leeds to stretch your legs and get back to nature? Leeds is famously known for its 125 mile stretch of the river leading all the way to Liverpool.

But if you just want to spend the day or a couple of hours by the water, we have rounded up some of the best canal walks you can do. Whether you want to set off from Leeds city centre after a bite to eat, or you’d prefer to venture from the outskirts of Leeds, there’s plenty to be enjoyed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have rounded up some of the best canal walks in and around Leeds according to GPS routes.com and the Canal and River Trust.

Aire Valley Towpath

Distance: 16 miles (26 km)

Start point: Leeds city centre, Granary Wharf

Follow the Leeds & Liverpool Canal and the River Aire from Leeds to Bingley on this waterside cycle or walk. The route runs for about 16 miles following National Cycle Route 66 and takes in the views of Kirkstall Abbey, Bramley Fall, Rodley Nature Reserve, Calverley Woods, Apperley Bridge, Thackley, Shipley, Hirst Wood and Dowley Gap with both countryside and urban sections to enjoy.

Highlights on the route include the fascinating World Heritage site of Saltaire. Here you will find the grade II listed Victoria Hall and Salt’s Mill with its shops, cafes and galleries. The site is adjacent to the Shipley Glen which is well worth a small deviation from the path at Saltaire.

For the full route visit GPS.com .

Leeds Canal Walk

Distance: 13 miles (21 KM)

Starting point: Leeds city centre, Granary Wharf

Take a stroll from Leeds city centre to Kirkstall and Shipley on this waterside walk along the Leeds & Liverpool Canal. See lots of pretty locks, Yorkshire countryside and views of the River Aire which runs alongside the canal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although it’s a 13-mile walk it starts at Leeds train station and finishes at Shipley rail station so you can catch the train back at the end of your outing. You’ll pass the Kirkstall Valley Nature Reserve before coming to the famous Kirkstall Abbey. You can cross the bridge and visit the abbey park and explore the fascinating ruins. The Cistercian monastery was founded in 1152 and is now a Grade I listed building and Scheduled Ancient Monument.

The walk will end in the market town of Shipley where you will pass river-side industrial mills dating back centuries. Or continue for a longer stroll to the historic town of Saltaire.

The canal runs from the Aire & Calder Navigation in Leeds to the River Mersey in Liverpool. A wonderful way to work, rest and play. Pictured is Kate Corcoran from Rawdon striding out as she excerises on a beautiful spring day.

The Woodlesford Lock Circular

Distance: 1.8 miles

Starting point: Woodlesford Lock, Swillington, West Yorkshire, LS26 8PJ

If you fancy a family-friendly canal walk in West Yorkshire, the Woodlesford Lock Circular is great for little ones. The 1.8-miles long walk follows well-kept towpaths, great for kids, beginners and the elderly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You’ll start on Bullough Lane, next to the lock itself before heading west towards Rothwell Country Park, The Goit Lake and Fishpond Lock. Then you’ll cross over to the other side of the Aire and Calder Navigation to join the towpath that will take you right back to the start at Woodlesford Lock.

The Calder & Hebble Navigation Canal Walk

Starting point: Sowerby Bridge Station, Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire, HX6 3AF

Slightly further out than Leeds, this section of the Calder and Hebble Navigation takes you from picturesque Sowerby Bridge to Brighouse. You’ll start in the market town of Sowerby before heading over to Copley, with stunning Yorkshire views of the Calder Valley. Then you’ll head north into Halifax, before making your way through Elland Park Wood and finishing up by passing Brookfoot Ski Lake into Brighouse.

The Five Rise Locks Walk

Distance: 2.1 miles

Starting point: Bingley Railway Station, Wellington Street, Bingley, West Yorkshire, BD16 2NA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another great family canal walk heads off from Bingley, Bradford. The easy-going route is centred around one of the Seven Wonders of the Waterways meanwhile you will have the chance to see local wildlife like geese and water hens as you head to the Three Rise Locks and over to the North Bog before reaching The Five Rise Locks.

Bingley also has a number of bars and restaurants to check out if you are in the area.

Leeds Dock to Thwaite Watermill

Start: Leeds Dock OS Grid ref: SE308330 Postcode: LS10 1JE

Distance: 4km / 2½ miles

If you want a fairly decent walk but don’t want to spend hours on your feet this 4k stroll could be the one for you. Set off from Clarence Dock Bridge over the entrance to Leeds Dock, you will spot a number of historic monuments including the red-steel Crown Point Bridge.

Take a seat along one of the many benches on the route to relax, watch boats and imagine what the river was like when it was used to transport goods on barges and into stores and warehouses.

Leeds to Liverpool Canal at Rodley

Skipton Leeds to Liverpool Canal

Start point: Coach St, Skipton BD23 1LH

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you fancy heading further afield for a canal walk, why not make a trip to the picturesque town of Skipton - known as ‘the gateway to the Dales.’ Just 26 miles from Leeds, Skipton offers great views along the Leeds to Liverpool canal if you fancy a change of scenery.