Could you give one of these adorable pubs a home? (Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds)

14 adorable Leeds rescue puppies and dogs in need of a forever home

These lovable rescue puppies and dogs in Leeds are all in desperate need of a caring, forever home.

By Claire Schofield
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 6:00 am
Updated Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 6:00 am

The pooches are currently in the care of Dogs Trust Leeds, with many coming from tragic backgrounds. If you are looking to welcome a four-legged friend into your home, the Trust will help you find your perfect match. Here are 15 pups that are currently in need of a permanent home.

1. Cleo - 6 to 12 months

Despite being a little shy to begin with, Cleo is very excitable and will happily play all day long. She needs to be in an active, adult only home and spend plenty of time out and about. Breed: Alaskan Malamute

Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Oakley - 1 to 2 years

Oakely is very friendly with everyone he meets and is great with other dogs. He would love a home where his owners will play with him and give him plenty of cuddles. Breed: English Bulldog

Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Malvo - 2 to 5 years

Malvo is full of beans and loves to be out on exciting walks, and he is very playful and affectionate with everyone he meets. He can be quite giddy so is better suited to adults or teenage children. Breed: English Bulldog

Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Toffee - 2 to 5 years

Adorable Toffee loves everyone she meets and enjoys being out on a walk or exploring a new environment. She likes other dogs and will probably settle easier with a fellow furry friend in the home. Breed: Border Terrier

Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4