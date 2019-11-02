14 adorable Leeds rescue puppies and dogs in need of a forever home

The pooches are currently in the care of Dogs Trust Leeds, with many coming from tragic backgrounds. If you are looking to welcome a four-legged friend into your home, the Trust will help you find your perfect match. Here are 15 pups that are currently in need of a permanent home.
1. Cleo - 6 to 12 months
Despite being a little shy to begin with, Cleo is very excitable and will happily play all day long. She needs to be in an active, adult only home and spend plenty of time out and about. Breed: Alaskan Malamute
Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds
2. Oakley - 1 to 2 years
Oakely is very friendly with everyone he meets and is great with other dogs. He would love a home where his owners will play with him and give him plenty of cuddles. Breed: English Bulldog
Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds
3. Malvo - 2 to 5 years
Malvo is full of beans and loves to be out on exciting walks, and he is very playful and affectionate with everyone he meets. He can be quite giddy so is better suited to adults or teenage children. Breed: English Bulldog
Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds
4. Toffee - 2 to 5 years
Adorable Toffee loves everyone she meets and enjoys being out on a walk or exploring a new environment. She likes other dogs and will probably settle easier with a fellow furry friend in the home. Breed: Border Terrier
Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds
