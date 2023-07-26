Dakota Hotel Leeds launches new luxury afternoon tea and 'ultra-indulgent' menu with champagne and caviar
In celebration of Afternoon Tea Week, the luxury boutique hotel has launched their new menu including luxury sliders and drinks.
The new “ultra-indulgent” menu addition, in celebration of August’s Afternoon Tea Week will feature gold, caviar and truffle.
Available to book online from August 1 for the month, the limited edition “Luxury Afternoon Tea” is an extra-special experience. According to the hotel, it’s “undeniably Leeds’ most lavish and luxurious afternoon tea”.
A spokesperson for Dakota Hotels said: “An indulgent celebration of the classic high tea, Dakota’s sophisticated offering includes all your afternoon tea favourites – with an opulent twist – available for the month of August only.
“Guests of Dakota will enjoy a selection of sandwiches and savoury bites - including Black Truffle & Parmesan Scones with Beef Butter, Wagyu Beef Sliders with Wasabi Mayonnaise, and Oak Smoked Salmon with Lemon & Caviar Butter.
“Then come the mouth-watering seasonal cakes and sweet treats, with the most opulent of flavours – not a plain sponge cake in sight. White Chocolate, Raspberry, and Hazelnut Eclairs; Yuzu, Cherry & Almond Meringue Tarts; Dark Chocolate, Coffee & Gold Marquise; and more.
“Of course, there are scones, too – freshly baked, served with clotted cream and strawberry jam.”
Guests can also enjoy a glass of champagne during their visit or choose from a selection of carefully curated tea, including China Rose, Lapsang Souchong, Ceylon and Assam.
Dakota Hotel's Luxury Afternoon Tea will be available throughout August and is a celebration of Afternoon Tea Week taking place from August 7 to August 13.