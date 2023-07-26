Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Dakota Hotel Leeds launches new luxury afternoon tea and 'ultra-indulgent' menu with champagne and caviar

In celebration of Afternoon Tea Week, the luxury boutique hotel has launched their new menu including luxury sliders and drinks.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 26th Jul 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read

The new “ultra-indulgent” menu addition, in celebration of August’s Afternoon Tea Week will feature gold, caviar and truffle.

Available to book online from August 1 for the month, the limited edition “Luxury Afternoon Tea” is an extra-special experience. According to the hotel, it’s “undeniably Leeds’ most lavish and luxurious afternoon tea”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Dakota Hotels said: “An indulgent celebration of the classic high tea, Dakota’s sophisticated offering includes all your afternoon tea favourites – with an opulent twist – available for the month of August only.

“Guests of Dakota will enjoy a selection of sandwiches and savoury bites - including Black Truffle & Parmesan Scones with Beef Butter, Wagyu Beef Sliders with Wasabi Mayonnaise, and Oak Smoked Salmon with Lemon & Caviar Butter.

“Then come the mouth-watering seasonal cakes and sweet treats, with the most opulent of flavours – not a plain sponge cake in sight. White Chocolate, Raspberry, and Hazelnut Eclairs; Yuzu, Cherry & Almond Meringue Tarts; Dark Chocolate, Coffee & Gold Marquise; and more.

“Of course, there are scones, too – freshly baked, served with clotted cream and strawberry jam.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Guests can also enjoy a glass of champagne during their visit or choose from a selection of carefully curated tea, including China Rose, Lapsang Souchong, Ceylon and Assam.

Dakota Hotel in Leeds is launching its limited Luxury Afternoon Tea menu including champagne and wagyu sliders. Picture by Dakota HotelsDakota Hotel in Leeds is launching its limited Luxury Afternoon Tea menu including champagne and wagyu sliders. Picture by Dakota Hotels
Dakota Hotel in Leeds is launching its limited Luxury Afternoon Tea menu including champagne and wagyu sliders. Picture by Dakota Hotels

Dakota Hotel's Luxury Afternoon Tea will be available throughout August and is a celebration of Afternoon Tea Week taking place from August 7 to August 13.

Related topics:LeedsHotelTeaRestaurants