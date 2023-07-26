The new “ultra-indulgent” menu addition, in celebration of August’s Afternoon Tea Week will feature gold, caviar and truffle.

Available to book online from August 1 for the month, the limited edition “Luxury Afternoon Tea” is an extra-special experience. According to the hotel, it’s “undeniably Leeds’ most lavish and luxurious afternoon tea”.

A spokesperson for Dakota Hotels said: “An indulgent celebration of the classic high tea, Dakota’s sophisticated offering includes all your afternoon tea favourites – with an opulent twist – available for the month of August only.

“Guests of Dakota will enjoy a selection of sandwiches and savoury bites - including Black Truffle & Parmesan Scones with Beef Butter, Wagyu Beef Sliders with Wasabi Mayonnaise, and Oak Smoked Salmon with Lemon & Caviar Butter.

“Then come the mouth-watering seasonal cakes and sweet treats, with the most opulent of flavours – not a plain sponge cake in sight. White Chocolate, Raspberry, and Hazelnut Eclairs; Yuzu, Cherry & Almond Meringue Tarts; Dark Chocolate, Coffee & Gold Marquise; and more.

“Of course, there are scones, too – freshly baked, served with clotted cream and strawberry jam.”

Guests can also enjoy a glass of champagne during their visit or choose from a selection of carefully curated tea, including China Rose, Lapsang Souchong, Ceylon and Assam.

Dakota Hotel in Leeds is launching its limited Luxury Afternoon Tea menu including champagne and wagyu sliders. Picture by Dakota Hotels