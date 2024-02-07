11 gorgeous pictures inside new Leeds restaurant Izgara offering Mediterranean cuisine in Garforth
A new Mediterranean restaurant has opened in a Leeds town - and it's stunning.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Taking over the former Barclays bank on Main Street, Garforth, Izgara is the latest addition to the town.
The restaurant opened on January 31 following a soft launch and aims to "take Garforth dining to the next level".
It documented its process of renovating the space on its social media channels and is now welcoming bookings via its official website.
Here are 11 pictures inside Izgara, taken by YEP photographer Simon Hulme.