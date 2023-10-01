It's what Sundays were made for – playing football.
1. Fellmonger AFC
Fellmonger AFC played in the Red Triangle League. Back row, from left, are Ronnie Hickson, Chris Duffy, James McQuade, James Stevenson, Dave Prince, Heath Kershaw and Craig McDonnagh. Front row, from left, are Paul Goddard, Nick Mackle Jason Stevenson captain, Karl Payne, Wayne Marshall and Colin Gales. Pictured in February 1997. Photo: Peter Thacker
2. Old Globe
Old Globe, who played in Division 3 of the Wakefield Tetley League, pictured in February 1991. Back row, from left are Martin Mulooly (manager), Andy Davies, Mick Hemmingway, James Mulooly, Chris Ledbetter, Adrian Thackray, Ian Rudge, Richard Carter and Gordon Wallis. Front row, from left, are Craig Smith, Dean Largent, David Nam, Neil Scargill, Paul Carter, Alan Haigh and Jon Herbert. Photo: YPN
3. Shepherds Arms
Shepherds Arms AFC who played in Division 1 of the Wakefield Promar League pictured in February 1993. Back row, from left, are Ken Sugden (manager), Aiden Bramald, Steve Barlow, Mick Stephens, Barry Wayne, Richard Moss, Mick Scott, Frank Speight, Andy Lockett. Front row, from left, are Andy Bland, Ian Ashness, Brendon Wood (captain), Hayden Newby and Ian Armitage. Photo: YPN
4. Black Rock
Black Rock who reached the final of the Wakefield Tetley League Division 3 Cup with a 7-2 win against Pot Oil in March 1990. Back row, from left, are Graham Wilkinson, Andrew Page, Mark Spacey, Chris Tandy, Sean McPhale, Gary Simpson, Terry Mills and John McKinley (manager). Front row, from left, are John Gray, Graham Crossley, Stephen Fleming, Geoff Gilbert, Paul Thornton and Glyn Hayden. Photo: YPN