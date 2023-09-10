They were a band of brothers.
1. White Cross
White Cross, who played in the Premier Division of the Wharfedale Triangle League, pictured in March 1989. Back row, from left, are John Bailey (manager), Richard Cullen, Simon Baldwin, Simon Reynolds, Simon Bell and Andy Marshall. Front row, from left, are Gary Jackson, Nigel Whichelo, John Lamb, Keith Turk, Scott Nichol and Les Holmes. Photo: Steve Riding
2. Imperial
Imperial, the Heavy Woollen Gate Alliance side pictured in October 1989. Back row, from left, are John Egan, Simon Peace, Nigel Butcher, Nicholas Ledgard, Darren Wraith, Tony Helk, Mick Teale and Dave Maguire. Front row, from left, are Dean Nurse, Andrew Ledgard, Mark Bradshaw, Adrian Beardmore, Ian Butcher, Kevin Hodgson, Richard Blakeway and John Doyle (manager). Photo: Steve Riding
3. Torre Social
Torre Social were the new holders of the West Riding County FA Sunday Cup after beating rivals Monkbridge 4-0 in the final in May 1988. Pictured, back row from left, are Mick Morrisroe (secretary), Tony Wong, Steve Burton, Glen Brazier, Gary Duckworth, Kev Cumble, Peter Rushfirth (team manager) and Billy Jubb (club manager). Front row, from left, are Gary Liversidge, Phil Hart, Martin Tetley, Steve Roberts, Wayne Noteman and Mark Hamilton. Photo: Steve Riding
4. Graziers
This is Wakefield Tetley Sunday League side Graziers who in May 1988 were set to play Cliffe Tree in the Division 2 Cup final. Pictured, back row from left, are Neil Williams, David White, Terry Morrell, David Blackburn, Phil Kendall, Barrie Scarlett, Mark Judd and Steve White. Front row, from left, are Dave Stewart, Paul Horsfall, David Sharp, Mark Lownes, Robert Charlesworth and Phil Pemberton. Photo: YPN