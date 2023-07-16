Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Yorkshire coast memories: 31 photos take you back to Scarborough in the 1960s

These wonderful photos put the super into Scarborough celebrating a decade in the life of the seaside resort.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 16th Jul 2023, 11:30 BST

They turn back the clock to the 1960s and showcase life around the town using photos powered by the YEP archive. The beaches of South Bay and North Bay are featured as well as other landmarks including Peasholm Park and The Spa. Also in focus are the harbour and the resort's proud links to cricket and the fishing industry. The town’s shops and nearby villages are also included away from the tourist hotspots, amusements and kiss me quick hats. Wish you were here? READ MORE: 29 photo memories take you around Yorkshire in 1960

Bursting at the seams - a packed beach at South Bay in May 1966.

1. Scarborough in the 1960s

Bursting at the seams - a packed beach at South Bay in May 1966. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
A busy Peasholm Park in August 1966.

2. Scarborough in the 1960s

A busy Peasholm Park in August 1966. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The White House Youth Hostel at Scalby in September 1960.

3. Scarborough in the 1960s

The White House Youth Hostel at Scalby in September 1960. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The miniature North Bay Railway that ran between Scarborough and Scalby pictured in March 1960.

4. Scarborough in the 1960s

The miniature North Bay Railway that ran between Scarborough and Scalby pictured in March 1960. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
