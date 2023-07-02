29 photo memories take you around Yorkshire in 1960
These evocative photos celebrate a year around God’s own county at the dawn of the 1960s.
This gallery showcases the stories making the news around Yorkshire in 1960. And all four corners of the county are featured – from Beverley and Malton through to Scarborough and Whitby as well as the Yorkshire Dales. The photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature some familiar faces as well as well-known landmarks. READ MORE: 24 photo memories take you around Yorkshire in 1970
