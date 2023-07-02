Leeds news you can trust since 1890
29 photo memories take you around Yorkshire in 1960

These evocative photos celebrate a year around God’s own county at the dawn of the 1960s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 04:45 BST

This gallery showcases the stories making the news around Yorkshire in 1960. And all four corners of the county are featured – from Beverley and Malton through to Scarborough and Whitby as well as the Yorkshire Dales. The photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature some familiar faces as well as well-known landmarks. READ MORE: 24 photo memories take you around Yorkshire in 1970

A steam train passes over Ribblehead Viaduct in January 1960.

A steam train passes over Ribblehead Viaduct in January 1960.

A steam train passes over Ribblehead Viaduct in January 1960.


Scarborough's Grand Hotel pictured in October 1960.

Yorkshire in 1960

Scarborough's Grand Hotel pictured in October 1960.


The miniature railway that runs between Scarborough and Scalby pictured in March 1960.

Yorkshire in 1960

The miniature railway that runs between Scarborough and Scalby pictured in March 1960.


Children play in the rover at Bolton Abbey in August 1960.

Yorkshire in 1960

Children play in the rover at Bolton Abbey in August 1960.


