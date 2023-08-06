This mini-gallery of memories showcase shops in Wortley during the 1960s.
Everything from cafes and corner shops through to hairdressers, grocers and chippies are featured in this rewind to a decade which brought social and economic change to LS12 and beyond. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Armley, Wortley and Farnley LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Wortley in the 1960s
Green Lane looking south, showing the junctions with (from right) Hall Lane, Hawthorn Grove, Hawthorn Avenue, First Avenue and Second Avenue. A corner shop on the right (no. 21 Green Lane) displays an advertisement for Rhinds Radio and Television dealers of Tong Road on the wall. Three women are crossing the road, another is walking along the causeway on the right and a small boy is looking in the shop window. A tower block, probably Wortley Towers, is under construction in the background. Photo: H. Ainscough
2. Wortley in the 1960s
Three commericial properties on Cow Close Road pictured in October 1969. Number 43 is a cobblers, offering 'Shoes heeled in 5 minutes'. In the centre is Elizabeth hair stylist with an advert for Ladyset perms in the window. This is number 45. On the right is number 47, Fred's Cafe offering dinners and sandwiches. A crate of milk bottles can be seen to the left of the doorstep. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Wortley in the 1960s
A block of three properties on Cow Close Road in October 1969. Number 46 is a newsagents run by C. & J.M. Goldthorpe. Advertisements for News of the World and the Yorkshire Evening News are visible along with posters for Lyons Maid ice cream and Windowlene spray. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Wortley in 1961
Goodwin Road is to the left, at the corner with Upper Wortley Road is a shop, number 102. Next a ladies and childrens clothing business at 100 'Annes'. To the right number 98 is a grocers run by Eva M. Leggot. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service