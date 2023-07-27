These photo gems raise a glass to a year in the life of Wortley in the early 1960s.
They turn the spotlight on the suburb in 1961 and showcase local landmarks as well as shops, cafes and streets which were demolished as part of slum clearance. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history.
The Brunswick Hotel, a Melbourne Ales owned pub on Oak Road. The landlord in June 1961 was Jack Baxter. The pub was replaced with a new road and houses after redevelopment. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
This property belonged to Raper Brothers, clothing manufacturers. The front of the building faced onto Upper Wortley Road. Pictured in August 1961. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Premises of Albert Keep, ladder maker at number 88 Upper Wortley Road. Wall sign is advertising extension ladders, steps and trestles for all trades. Two men pose in the doorways, ladders are stacked outside. Pictured in August 1961. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Ashley Road is the cottage with the person holding a child in the doorway. There is a tin bath hanging on the wall. This cottage lay directly behind number 69 Upper Wortley Road, 67 which is adjoining to the right was a through house, but had no entrance from the back. Just on the left edge is an outbuilding numbered 6a. The modern house was situated on Wortley Terrace. A Triumph motorbike is parked in the street. Pictured in August 1961. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service