They turn the spotlight on the suburb in 1961 and showcase local landmarks as well as shops, cafes and streets which were demolished as part of slum clearance. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future.