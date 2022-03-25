Enjoy these photos from around Woodhouse in the 1960s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Woodhouse in the 1960s: Carlton Cinema, Harewood Barracks and The Fox in focus

These photos put the wow in Woodhouse.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Friday, 25th March 2022, 8:34 am

They provide an intriguing look at life around LS2 during the 1960s, a decade which brought huge economic and social change to communities across Leeds and beyond. They feature local landmarks and streets which will be familiar to a generation of residents. The photos are a mix from the YEP archive, The Thoresby Society, West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Memories of the circus in Leeds down the decades LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Woodhouse in the 1960s

Looking across Woodhouse Square towards Great George Street circa 1964. Sir Peter Fairbairn's statue can be seen at the far side of Woodhouse Square. The spire has gone from St. George's Church, this fell down following high winds on the night of February 11, 1962.

2. Woodhouse in the 1960s

Oatland Lane in August 1967. On the left is Servia Grove with a branch of Leeds Co-operative stores. The white building was formerly a gymnasium. This was the end of Servia Road. Oatland Lane was previously known as Camp Road, this was the upper part of it; the lower part remained Camp Road for some time but is now Lovell Park Road.

3. Woodhouse in the 1960s

Pictured is Hillary Place in March 1966. It was developed by and named after John Hillary Hebblethwaite around 1840. In this view, the demolished remains of a house stand to the left with Hillary Chambers to the right. Several businesses were based in this building including Clarkson Brothers Ltd, merchants and Broadbent Thompson and Wilson Chartered Architects and Surveyors.

4. Woodhouse in the 1960s

Tonbridge Street onto the rear of Cavendish Road Presbyterian Church in March 1966. The church was later converted into the Clothworkers Centenary Concert Hall at a cost of £60,000 provided by the Clothworkers Company of the City of London. The inaugural concert was held in 1976.

