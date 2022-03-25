Woodhouse in the 1960s: Carlton Cinema, Harewood Barracks and The Fox in focus

2. Woodhouse in the 1960s

Oatland Lane in August 1967. On the left is Servia Grove with a branch of Leeds Co-operative stores. The white building was formerly a gymnasium. This was the end of Servia Road. Oatland Lane was previously known as Camp Road, this was the upper part of it; the lower part remained Camp Road for some time but is now Lovell Park Road.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service