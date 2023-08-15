2 . Woodhouse in the 1950s

Delph Lane in September 1959. On the left is the junction with Woodhouse Street. The building at the corner is number 202, the White Rose public house. Painted signs on the back and side of the pub are for Melbourne beers. Moving right on Delph Lane, number 1 is occupied by 'Jeannie', a hairdressers. Next, 1a is the property with the double gates which lead to a yard area. Lee Ward Television Co. are based at number 3, there is a washing machine in the window. This type was basically an electrically heated tub with a post in the centre which agitated the clothes in the water. A wringing machine was positioned over the tub. At the corner with Woodhouse Cliff is 5 Delph Lane. This is James Fielders greengrocers selling 'Choice fruits, flowers, vegetables, fresh fruit, poultry and rabbits'. On the right is part of Woodhouse Cliff. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service