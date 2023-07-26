Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Woodhouse in the 1910s: An age of innocence against a backdrop of war

These wonderful photos capture an age of innocence against a backdrop of the horrors of war.
Published 26th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST

They turn back the clock to Woodhouse in the 1910s, a decade when the First World War kept parents away from their children, some of which would never return. The images featured in this mini-gallery are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

Children stand outside property adjoining no.14 Woodhouse Cliff in June 1913.

1. Woodhouse in the 1910s

Children stand outside property adjoining no.14 Woodhouse Cliff in June 1913. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The junction of Fenton Street and Carnaby Street looking east, showing headquarters of Territorial Force, 1st West Riding Brigade Royal Field Artillery at 27, Fenton Street. Paving Stones and stone sets in foreground. Pictured in August 1913.

2. Woodhouse in the 1910s

The junction of Fenton Street and Carnaby Street looking east, showing headquarters of Territorial Force, 1st West Riding Brigade Royal Field Artillery at 27, Fenton Street. Paving Stones and stone sets in foreground. Pictured in August 1913. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Children stand against low stone wall on corner of properties adjoining the Tower buildings on Woodhouse Cliff in June 1913.

3. Woodhouse in the 1910s

Children stand against low stone wall on corner of properties adjoining the Tower buildings on Woodhouse Cliff in June 1913. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Delph Street on Woodhouse Cliff in June 1913. This is a view of an early Victorian street built in both brick and stone. Most of the ground floor windows have wooden shutters. The street is paved with rough stone blocks and there are two stone bollards visible. The opening in the lean-to type extension is to a midden for rubbish.

4. Woodhouse in the 1910s

Delph Street on Woodhouse Cliff in June 1913. This is a view of an early Victorian street built in both brick and stone. Most of the ground floor windows have wooden shutters. The street is paved with rough stone blocks and there are two stone bollards visible. The opening in the lean-to type extension is to a midden for rubbish. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

