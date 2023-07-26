4 . Woodhouse in the 1910s

Delph Street on Woodhouse Cliff in June 1913. This is a view of an early Victorian street built in both brick and stone. Most of the ground floor windows have wooden shutters. The street is paved with rough stone blocks and there are two stone bollards visible. The opening in the lean-to type extension is to a midden for rubbish. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net