Woodhouse in the 1910s: An age of innocence against a backdrop of war
These wonderful photos capture an age of innocence against a backdrop of the horrors of war.
They turn back the clock to Woodhouse in the 1910s, a decade when the First World War kept parents away from their children, some of which would never return. The images featured in this mini-gallery are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Leeds in 1911 – Memories of trackless cars, tramways and a king's coronation LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
Page 1 of 3