This photo of staff at wholesale clothing manufacturers John Barran & Sons Limited on Chorley Lane was taken in celebration of the coronation of George V. The workplace is festooned with decorative bunting and paper chains, from which are suspended rosettes displaying the portrait of the king. Many of workers, sat at the side of Singer sewing machines, are wearing bonnets, some trimmed with flowers. This was Leeds in 1911, a year which featured a revolution in city transport thanks to trackless cars and new tramway routes. These 12 photos provide a fascinating glimpse into a year in the life of Leeds which as been lost to the sands of time. The photos are published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive and Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Fantastic photos show life in Leeds during the 1910s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook