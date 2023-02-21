The beaming smiles on the excited faces of these Leeds factory workers tells its own story.
This photo of staff at wholesale clothing manufacturers John Barran & Sons Limited on Chorley Lane was taken in celebration of the coronation of George V. The workplace is festooned with decorative bunting and paper chains, from which are suspended rosettes displaying the portrait of the king. Many of workers, sat at the side of Singer sewing machines, are wearing bonnets, some trimmed with flowers. This was Leeds in 1911, a year which featured a revolution in city transport thanks to trackless cars and new tramway routes. These 12 photos provide a fascinating glimpse into a year in the life of Leeds which as been lost to the sands of time. The photos are published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive and Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Fantastic photos show life in Leeds during the 1910s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in 1911
Staff seated at their Singer sewing machines at the firm of John Barran & Sons Limited, wholesale clothing manufacturers on Chorley Lane. The workplace was festooned with decorative bunting and paper chains, from which are suspended rosettes displaying the portrait of George V. The elaborate decorations are in celebration of his coronation which took place on June 22, 1911.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds in 1911
A heavily illuminated tramcar, created to celebrate the coronation of King George V. The photograph was most likely taken at Kirkstall Tram Works. Pictured in June 1911.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds in 1911
The aftermath of an accident on Woodhouse Lane in July 1911 after a nine-tonne steam traction engine ran out of control and crashed into a sadler's shop. It also wrecked a confectioner's shop next door. A report in the Leeds Mercury stated the engine belonged to Messrs Arnold & Sons of Doncaster, and was on its' way to Knostrop Sewage Works, with driver Albert Johnson and William Starkless steering, when a clutch pin came out, causing the engine to speed rapidly downhill and break the steering chain. Both wheels came off in the accident, as seen in the photograph. A policeman can be seen on the left viewing the wreckage.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds in 1911
Leeds Town Hall, decorated for the coronation of King George V and Queen Mary in June 1911. The names of the George and Mary are on the top of the building, with a crown. Lights circle the pillars and dome. In front of the Town Hall is the statue of Queen Victoria, which was removed to Woodhouse Moor in 1937.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net