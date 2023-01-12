These charming photos provide a fascinating year in the life of Woodhouse in the early 1960s.
They rewind to 1963 and showcase a sense of community and the innocence of youth when playing on the street was a rite of passage for a generation of children. The photos also feature a range of corner shops, off-licences, fishmongers and butchers which were a huge part of life in LS2 during a time when the winds of social and economic change were in the air.
Enjoy these photo memories from around Woodhouse in 1963. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service
H.A. Lund butchers shop on Woodhouse Street in June 1963. Next right is a doctor's surgery, the practice of Dr. C. A. Sandle.
On the left is Craven Road, the wall which is just visible was the perimeter wall for Woodhouse Street school playground. Moving right, C. Spink decorator and plumber's business is at 2 Craven Road with a window onto Woodhouse Street. Next is 74c Woodhouse Street 'Albert' a licenced betting office. J. W. Somerville had a pork butchers shop at 74a, locally farmed for pork dripping (also called mucky fat) and pork pies. Set back is a tailors business run by J. Riley, this was 74b. On the right side is Nether Row.
Harry Gath Fishmonger on Woodhouse Street followed by a double fronted shop used by several businesses including Norman Cline Builders Ltd, Gledhow Trading Co Ltd and Lion Gift Stamp Co. On the right is Nether Green Court, the edge of J. Johnson upholsterer's shop can bee seen.
