Willis Ludlow: Memories of the Leeds city centre department store

It was the city centre department store at the side of Kirkgate Market.

Published 31st Mar 2023, 04:45 BST

Willis Ludlow will be remembered by a generations of city centre shoppers. The store, on the corner of Vicar Lane and Ludgate Hill, was a popular haunt among bargain-hunters for furniture and soft furnishings. It proved to be a retail gem during the 1960s but by the end of the dawn of the 1980s it had shut down. These images, published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, are sure to evoke memories for a generation of customers. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Do you remember shopping at Willis Ludlow?

Do you remember shopping at Willis Ludlow? Photo: YPN

The shop window of the Willis Ludlow department store, displaying sofas and chairs and advertising 'huge savings' in January 1979.

The shop window of the Willis Ludlow department store, displaying sofas and chairs and advertising 'huge savings' in January 1979. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Willis Ludlow can be seen on the right of this photo from December 1979. The Market Tavern pub can be seen on the corner of the junction with Harewood Street and George Street.

Willis Ludlow can be seen on the right of this photo from December 1979. The Market Tavern pub can be seen on the corner of the junction with Harewood Street and George Street. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

December 1979 and the department store, which appears to be closed. A notice above says 'Shop To Let'. Two floors up is Windsors Commercial Club. On the right is Harewood Street Jewellers.

December 1979 and the department store, which appears to be closed. A notice above says 'Shop To Let'. Two floors up is Windsors Commercial Club. On the right is Harewood Street Jewellers. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

