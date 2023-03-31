Willis Ludlow will be remembered by a generations of city centre shoppers. The store, on the corner of Vicar Lane and Ludgate Hill, was a popular haunt among bargain-hunters for furniture and soft furnishings. It proved to be a retail gem during the 1960s but by the end of the dawn of the 1980s it had shut down. These images, published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, are sure to evoke memories for a generation of customers. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook