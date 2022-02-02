Why electric trains were towed from a Leeds factory into storage

They were the electric trains hailed as the future of rail travel.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 11:30 am

The futuristic new Class 323 trains were destined for rail electrification schemes in town major cities. But they were going nowhere in February 1993.

They were being towed from a south Leeds factory production line straight into storage because of mechanical faults.

Read More

Read More
12 lost Leeds railway stations

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

PIC: YPN

Gearbox and high speed vibration problems meant they could not be used - and they were being stockpiled at a vandal proof Ministry of Defence railway yard 200 miles away in Oxfordshire.

Train builder Hunslet TPL in Jack Lane, Hunslet, was completing 43 of the trains at a cost of around £2.2 million each. The order was worth more than £90 million.

DID YOU HELP BUILD THE TRAINS? Share your memories with Andrew Hutchinson via email at: [email protected] or tweet him - @AndyHutchYPN***************************

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you'll see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe

LeedsTrainsHunsletOxfordshire