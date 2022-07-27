Birdwatchers get a rare chance to see the Marbled Duck at Rodley Nature Reserve.
Why birdwatchers flocked to a Leeds nature reserve in 2003

It was the summer month birdwatchers were left all in a flap.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 4:45 am

Twitchers flocked to Rodley Nature Reserve in west Leeds all desperate for a sighting of a rare Marbled Duck, a bird considered vulnerable by the IUCN due to a reduction in population caused by habitat destruction and hunting. This was July 2003, a month which featured the Leeds Championship Dog Show held at Harewood House, and a new car sharing concept launched in the city. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, charting 31 days in the life of your city. READ MORE: 23 photos to take you back to Leeds in 2003 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in July 2003

The rare Marbled Duck at Rodley Nature Reserve.

Photo: Mel Hulme

2. Leeds in July 2003

Work continued on the demolition of the former Royal Mail Office on Wellington Street.

Photo: Simon Hulme

3. Leeds in July 2003

The Pleasurettes - Kookie, Sassy and Sparkley - entertain the crowds as part of the Rhythms of the City festival on Briggate.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

4. Leeds in July 2003

This is Sister Brigid Murphy who was awarded an MBE for her dedication to cancer patients at St Gemma's Hospice.

Photo: James Hardisty

