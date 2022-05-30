Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 2003. PIC: Dan Oxtoby
23 photos to take you back to Leeds in 2003

It was the year Post Office chiefs first revealed plans to close its landmark City Square branch.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 30th May 2022, 4:45 am

This was Leeds in 2003. An extensive consultation exercise followed in the months ahead before bosses gave their stamp of approval to close the historic branch which had first opened in 1896. It was an announcement greeted with anger and dismay by campaigners who had voiced opposition to the closure plans. 2003 was also a 12 months which saw the city deal with a sticky situation and featured a number of 'what goes up must come down' demolitions. Enjoy these photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: 18 photos to take you back to Leeds in 2002

1. Leeds in 2003

Demolition in progress of the Wilson's Arms pub on Moresdale Lane in Seacroft in August 2003. The pub was built by Ramsden Brewery in the 1930s.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Leeds in 2003

Leeds's own Jane Tomlinson holds her MBE at Buckingham Palace in October 2003. The mother-of-three had been diagnosed three years earlier with terminal cancer and told she had just months to live. Instead of giving up, she has raised a total of £387,000 for charity through high-profile challenges. PIC: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA

Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth

3. Leeds in 2003

Councillors Mick Lyons and Brian Walker are on Hunslet Road to mark the start of the first road works for the new Leeds Supertram. It was never built.

Photo: Gerard Binks

4. Leeds in 2003

The Revolution Well on Parkland Crescent at the junction with Stonegate Road in November 2003.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

