Enjoy these photo memories from a month in the life of Leeds - April 2001. PIC: Gerard Binks
Enjoy these photo memories from a month in the life of Leeds - April 2001. PIC: Gerard Binks

When one of the world's great statesmen visited Leeds

It was a month your Leeds welcomed one of the world's great statesmen.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 4:45 am

Nelson Mandela visited the city for a number of reasons after touching down at Leeds Bradford Airport in April 2001. He received the Freedom of the City, formally opened Millennium Square and rededicated Mandela Gardens, named after him as a gesture of support as he spent his 16th year in prison on Robben Island. Around 5,000 people watched him take to the stage in Millennium Square alongside countryman and Leeds United captain Lucas Radebe. Even his momentary confusion of Liverpool for Leeds was forgiven. April 2001 was also a month the city's football fans were looking ahead to a visit from Valencia ahead of Leeds United's Champions League semi-final first leg clash at Elland Road. Enjoy these photo memories charting a month in the life of your city. READ MORE: Memories from a month fire destroyed a Leeds school LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in April 2001

Ben Featherstone from Horsforth waves the Leeds flag above the message 'There's Only One United in Europe' in readiness for the Valencia team arriving at Leeds Bradford Airport ahead of the Champions League semi-final first leg clash at Elland Road.

Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales

2. Leeds in April 2001

Around 80 people of all ages took part in a three hour, 50 dance, line dancing marathon in aid of St. Gemma's Hospice. The event took place at The Engine Shed in Wetherby with many of the dancers from Harrogate's The Manhattan Club.

Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales

3. Leeds in April 2001

Leeds West MP John Battle dances with Phyllis Dufton at Bramley Elderly Action's Spring into Spring event to encourage the older generation to gently exercise.

Photo: Ton y Johnson

Photo Sales

4. Leeds in April 2001

The Stanley Starlights majorettes are joined by Lord Mayor of Leeds Bernard Atha at the Children's Fun Day held at Morley Leisure Centre.

Photo Sales
LeedsLeeds Bradford AirportMemories
Next Page
Page 1 of 4