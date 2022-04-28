When one of the world's great statesmen visited Leeds

Nelson Mandela visited the city for a number of reasons after touching down at Leeds Bradford Airport in April 2001. He received the Freedom of the City, formally opened Millennium Square and rededicated Mandela Gardens, named after him as a gesture of support as he spent his 16th year in prison on Robben Island. Around 5,000 people watched him take to the stage in Millennium Square alongside countryman and Leeds United captain Lucas Radebe. Even his momentary confusion of Liverpool for Leeds was forgiven. April 2001 was also a month the city's football fans were looking ahead to a visit from Valencia ahead of Leeds United's Champions League semi-final first leg clash at Elland Road. Enjoy these photo memories charting a month in the life of your city. READ MORE: Memories from a month fire destroyed a Leeds school LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook