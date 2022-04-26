Memories from a month fire destroyed a Leeds school

The fire at Brigshaw Comprehensive at Allerton Bywater caused extensive damage estimated to be around £1 million. It wrecked 90 per cent of the main building in April 2000. It was also the month Leeds saw The Light, well a model of the proposed shopping centre in the city centre. It was a city looking ahead to new openings - city centre nightspot Tiger Tiger and Morrisons new store in Kirkstall. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, charting 30 days in the life of your Leeds. READ MORE: Leeds in April 1999 - Why life was a drag for fundraisers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
A model of the Light development in Leeds city centre.
Bakers tried out the new ovens at Morrisons Kirkstall before the store officially opened to the public. Pictured is Simon Perfitt from St Anne's Shelter loading bread into his car with the help of Morrisons baker Mike Dixon.
Revellers were looking forward to the opening of nightspot Tiger Tiger on Albion Street in the city centre.
Boxing champion Derek Roche, pictured centre, visited Delaney's Bar in Harehills where he presented prizes at Oakwood Rangers end of season awards ceremony.
