News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in September 1997. PIC: Mel Hulme
Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in September 1997. PIC: Mel Hulme

When Leeds shoppers asked ‘how much is that doggy in the window?’

‘How much is that doggy in the window?’ was the question on the lips of Leeds shoppers.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 4:45 am

Retail giant Harvey Nichols launched a special charity auction in aid of the RSPCA through special window displays. And helping promote the fundraising drive was Harry who is pictured with RSPCA animal care assistant Tracy Girt and store general manager Ian McCandlish. This was Leeds in September 1997, a month which also featured a Leeds United legend in the recording studio, a home grown Coronation Street star at St James's Hospital to open a new breast cancer unit and a funding boost for the City Varieties. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, showcasing 30 days in the life of your Leeds. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in September 1997

This is Katie Mountain who helped raise £1,500 for Cancer Research UK with other children kids from Little Rascals day nursery in Leeds.

Photo: Sam Atkins

Photo Sales

2. Leeds in September 1997

Inside city centre restaurant Rascasse. Pictured is chef Simon Gueller working on his Roast Partridge Pancetta with fresh thyme.

Photo: Charles Knight

Photo Sales

3. Leeds in September 1997

Leeds United legend John Charles is pictured in the recording studio laying down 'Sixteen Tons'.

Photo: Sam Atkins

Photo Sales

4. Leeds in September 1997

Coronation Street star Debbie McAndrew, who played Angie in the soap, made a flying visit to her home city. She stopped off at the Womens Health Matters conference at Oxford Place Methodist Centre. She is pictured with entertainer Misoshi.

Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales
LeedsRSPCALeeds United
Next Page
Page 1 of 5