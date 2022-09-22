The Leeds Club on Albion Place in the city centre opened its doors to the public for the first time. Built in 1820 as residences for the son and grandson of William Hey, a distinguished surgeon, the building was converted into the Leeds Club, a place where the city's leaders could meet, in 1849 and given a new facade. A Historic England listing record described the building as having "fine and very complete nineteenth century interior decoration" and draws attention to the "very fine" men's lavatory in the basement with "coloured marble sinks with completely original fittings". This was Leeds in September 2002, a month which featured plenty of fundraising for good causes and the opening of a new city centre hotel. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook