When Leeds enjoyed a rare glimpse of a textile baron’s inner sanctum

It was the month the public were offered a rare glimpse of a textile baron’s inner sanctum.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 4:45 am

The Leeds Club on Albion Place in the city centre opened its doors to the public for the first time. Built in 1820 as residences for the son and grandson of William Hey, a distinguished surgeon, the building was converted into the Leeds Club, a place where the city's leaders could meet, in 1849 and given a new facade. A Historic England listing record described the building as having "fine and very complete nineteenth century interior decoration" and draws attention to the "very fine" men's lavatory in the basement with "coloured marble sinks with completely original fittings". This was Leeds in September 2002, a month which featured plenty of fundraising for good causes and the opening of a new city centre hotel.

1. Leeds in September 2002

The Leeds Club on Albion Place opened its doors for the first time to the public. Pictured is the gentlemans wash rooms with marble sinks.

Photo: Gerard Binks

2. Leeds in September 2002

Supporters ride along the newly- restored towpath between Leeds and Saltaire on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal.

Photo: James Hardisty

3. Leeds in September 2002

Emmerdale was celebrating its 30th birthday. Pictured is actor Stan Richards, who played Seth Armstrong, relaxing outside the Woolpack.

Photo: Tony Johnspon

4. Leeds in September 2002

Yorkshire player Matthew Elliott shows the C&G trophy to the fans at Headingley.

Photo: Simon Hulme

