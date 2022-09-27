When Leeds diners enjoyed a meal in a police cell

Diners in Leeds could enjoy a meal inside one of the cells at the Old Police Station on Harrogate Road. The menu included seared tuna with butter bean and red onion salad. This was Leeds in September 2003, a month which saw seven colleagues at a Leeds opticians all pregnant at the same time, a rugby league legend take over a well-known city boozer and a brand new state-of-the-art 350-seat music facility open at Leeds College of Music. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, showcasing 30 days in the life of your city. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook