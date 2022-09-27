News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

When Leeds diners enjoyed a meal in a police cell

'Allo 'allo 'allo, what's going on here, then?

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 4:45 am

Diners in Leeds could enjoy a meal inside one of the cells at the Old Police Station on Harrogate Road. The menu included seared tuna with butter bean and red onion salad. This was Leeds in September 2003, a month which saw seven colleagues at a Leeds opticians all pregnant at the same time, a rugby league legend take over a well-known city boozer and a brand new state-of-the-art 350-seat music facility open at Leeds College of Music. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, showcasing 30 days in the life of your city. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in September 2003

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in September 2003.

Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales

2. Leeds in September 2003

Leeds Tykes unveiled their new mascot at Headingley.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales

3. Leeds in September 2003.

Temple Newsam House reopened after restoration work to the terracing.

Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales

4. Leeds in September 2003

Seven colleagues at Spec Savers in Cross Gates were all pregnant at the same time. Pictured, from left, are Vanessa Longdon (nine months), Tina Walker (eight months), Hayley Doyle (seven months), Charlotte Mear (five months), Clare Sheppard (five months), Kim Wood (six weeks) and Alison Woodlock (nine months).

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales
LeedsHarrogate Road
Next Page
Page 1 of 5